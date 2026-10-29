When it comes to the Georgia-Florida football rivalry, Kirby Smart and Steve Spurrier have a lot in common.

This goes far beyond the fact that both prefer a visor on game day. Or that both are alums of their respective programs.

Smart is in his 11th season at Georgia. It’s hard to believe Spurrier only had 12 dominant seasons with the Gators from 1990-2001.

It depends on one’s point of view, but both can be seen as drought-breakers or drought-makers in the annual Georgia-Florida football rivalry.

Before Spurrier took over at his alma mater, Georgia had won 13 of the last 16 meetings in the series from 1974-1989. That was thanks to a great run led by Hall of Fame UGA coach Vince Dooley.

Spurrier quickly reversed that trend in true “Fun and Gun” fashion. His Gator teams won 11 of their 12 meetings against UGA. The average margin of victory was a 24-point margin.

Florida then continued its momentum, winning 10 of the next 15 meetings after Spurrier left. That’s with coaches like Jim McElwain, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp and Ron Zook.

All told, Spurrier set the tone for a surge that saw Florida beat Georgia 21 times across 26 years.

That includes a generation of fans who saw the Dawgs beat Florida only three times over 20 very long seasons.

No wonder Corey Smith sang these lines about the series in his “Every Dawg Has Its Day” song:

A long ride back from Jacksonville

500 miles from a game we should’ve won

Man, we oughta’ burn down that stadium

Thought this year was gonna’ be ours

Talkin’ too much junk in those Florida bars

Now I’m stunned

Man, I wish it was 1981

Those days arrived when Smart brought his visor to the Georgia sideline. When he took over in 2016, his first team lost 24-10 to the Gators.

Since then, Smart’s teams have reversed the Gators’ chokehold on the rivalry. The Dawgs have won eight of the last nine meetings by an average of 18.9 points per contest.

Does that make Smart the new Spurrier in the Georgia-Florida rivalry? Was the right coach for the Dawgs the same way that Spurrier was for Florida?

“100 percent,” Gators Online senior writer Zach Abolverdi said. “I bet there are some Florida fans that are like, man, I can’t stand this guy. Like he’s dominated the rivalry ever since he showed up. I mean, he’s done to Florida what Steve did to Georgia.”

This is Abolverdi’s 17th season covering the Gators. He pointed out that while Smart’s winning at the rate that Spurrier did in the rivalry, he’s just not enjoying it publicly as much as he did.

Smart doesn’t lord over the rivalry the way that Spurrier did, he said.

“He just shows up, kicks your ass, but doesn’t say anything about it,” Abolverdi said. “At least not the way that Spurrier did. He’s not needling at Florida fans the way Steve needled at Georgia fans.”

Smart doesn’t lord over the rivalry the way that Spurrier did, he said.

“For Georgia fans, it wasn’t just that he beat them, but he beat them and then talked shit about it,” Abolverdi said.

The Bulldogs have won two national titles during Smart’s run. Despite their dominance over Georgia, the Gators won just one national championship under Spurrier, in 1996.

That said, several historical parallels still favor Spurrier.

Check out the historical data below for each coach during their tenures at Florida and Georgia, respectively.

Steve Spurrier (1990-2021) Kirby Smart (2016-now) Edge Record 122-27-1 123-22 Smart Win percentage .813 .848 Smart W-L in rivalry (coach) 11-1 8-2 Spurrier SEC title games 6 8 Smart SEC titles 6 4 Spurrier National titles 1 2 Smart National COTY honors 0 0 Push SEC COTY honors 5 3 Spurrier Win streak in rivalry 7 games 5 games (current) Spurrier Avg. final AP ranking 6.6 7.4* Spurrier Top 5 AP finishes 6 5 Spurrier NFL first-round picks 13 21 Smart

*Note: The Coaches Poll rank of No. 36 was used for 2016. UGA did not rank in the final 2016 AP poll.

Spurrier still holds the edge in several key areas, but he also has two more completed seasons to factor in. This legitimate comparison between the two eras already validates Smart’s place in SEC history.

The Florida all-time great is without a doubt one of the best coaches in SEC history, and Smart is already right there with him in terms of overall success over a 10-to-12-year run at one school.

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FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2000, file photo, Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is carried off the field after the Gators downed Auburn 28-6 in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Done in Atlanta. Players from left are by Mike Pearson (71), Kenyatta Walker (78) and Gerard Warren (61). Spurrier already has a statue outside of the football stadium and the field named after him. Next he'll serve as ambassador and consultant for the school's entire athletic department. Gators athletic director Jeremy Foley made the announcement on Friday, July 29, 2016. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (File /AJC)

Kirby Smart and Steve Spurrier: The other big thing they have in common

One other unique thread connects these two great coaches. Both played in the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry. Both fared poorly against their rival.

Steve Spurrier against Georgia:

1964: Georgia 14, Florida 7 in Jacksonville

Georgia 14, Florida 7 in Jacksonville 1965: Georgia 10, Florida 7 in Jacksonville

Georgia 10, Florida 7 in Jacksonville 1966: Georgia 27, Florida 10 in Jacksonville

Spurrier didn’t face the Dawgs in 1963 because NCAA rules at the time made freshmen ineligible. He did lead the Florida freshman team to a win against the UGA freshmen that fall.

Those losses to UGA stung Spurrier. Especially in his senior season. That’s when Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy, but he finished his playing career winless against UGA.

Spurrier threw three interceptions in that game, costing the unbeaten Gators an SEC title.

“I’ve never had a good day in the Gator Bowl,” young Spurrier said afterward, “and I guess I never will.”

As it turned out, Spurrier had a decade’s worth of good Gator Bowl days ahead of him as a coach.

Georgia even famously scored a late tack-on TD with three seconds left in that 1966 contest. That likely spurred Florida’s head coach to add his own pile-it-on TD back in 1995.

That’s when the Gators became the first team to ever score 50 points on Georgia in Sanford Stadium.

In 2024, Spurrier told the Gainesville Sun that he didn’t hate the Bulldogs as much as he hated losing. Maybe there was a bit of a grudge there after Georgia had dominated his Gators.

“That’s what it was,” Spurrier told the Gainesville Sun. “I was just trying to get even. They’d beaten us so many times. I was tired of losing to them.”

Kirby Smart being on the field for Georgia in that 1995 beating had to stoke his fire as he faced the Gators as both a player and a coach.

Florida won big in Athens that day. Visiting Gator fans couldn’t believe how happy all the Dawg fans were downtown. Some didn’t realize it was also the night the Atlanta Braves beat the Cleveland Indians in Atlanta to win the 1995 World Series.

Spurrier got another cold dish of his own revenge. That night also planted the seed for the motivation for Smart’s future meetings with the Gators.

Kirby Smart against Florida:

1995: Lost 52–17 in Athens

Lost 52–17 in Athens 1996: Lost 47–7 in Gainesville

Lost 47–7 in Gainesville 1997: Won 37–17 in Jacksonville

Won 37–17 in Jacksonville 1998: Lost 38–7 in Jacksonville

Smart did have seven tackles and two interceptions in that 20-point win in 1997. Florida came in as 20-point favorites, but the Dawgs won by 20.

UGA lost by 31 points when Smart was a senior, but he returned to the rivalry as an assistant coach in 2005. The Dawgs lost both that one and his first outing as head coach in 2016.

Georgia then firmly took hold of the rivalry in 2017 after the Dawgs routed Florida 42-7. The third-ranked Dawgs led 35-0 at the end of the third quarter. Florida and coach Jim McElwain agreed to mutually part ways in the days that followed.

Spurrier never beat Georgia as a player, but Smart did get to celebrate one win against Spurrier and his Gators.

McElwain would become the first of three Florida head coaches tasked with keeping pace with Smart’s Georgia teams. None of them did.

Jon Sumrall will become the fourth different Florida coach to face Smart’s Dawgs on Saturday in Atlanta.

“I would say that Kirby has the same desire to beat Florida that Spurrier did Georgia,” Abolverdi said. “He’s probably talking a bunch in the locker room about being so glad they beat those guys, but he doesn’t get really zingy at pressers with Florida the way that Spurrier did with Georgia.”

Smart and Spurrier share a healthy dose of respect. Spurrier has recently begun advocating for Smart’s place in SEC history and his standing among the league’s all-time great coaches.

The two gentlemen had fun capturing the essence of the Georgia-Florida rivalry at the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Awards earlier this year.

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