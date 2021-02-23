Former Bulldog Isaiah Wilson tweets, then deletes ‘Im done with football as a Titan’

It is hard for a first-round pick to have a worst first season than Isaiah Wilson did in 2020. And that was before he tweeted — and then quickly deleted — that he was done with football as a Tennessee Titan on Monday night.

The Titans took Wilson with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had been a starter at right tackle for two seasons at Georgia and had a lot of potential due to his athletic gifts and 6-foot-7 frame. But from almost the moment his NFL career started, Wilson has found trouble. He was arrested in September for a DUI and August, made headlines for trying to flee a party on Tennessee State’s campus by almost jumping off a balcony. He was placed on the reserve/COVID multiple times during his rookie season. Wilson, who was expected to push for a starting spot on Tennessee’s offensive line, played in just one game where he saw four snaps. He was suspended for Tennessee’s game against Cleveland and then put on the reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9, where he would remain for the rest of the season.