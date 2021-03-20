Miami Dolphins waive Isaiah Wilson just days after officially trading for him

Isaiah Wilson’s short time in Miami has already come to an end, as the former Georgia Bulldog was waived on Saturday morning.

The Dolphins officially traded for Wilson on March 17 after a disastrous first season with the Tennessee Titans. After being taken with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson was traded for a seventh-round pick by the Titans.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Wilson refused efforts to be helped by the Dolphins. He was also reportedly late for a number of team activities and did not show up for workouts he had previously committed to.