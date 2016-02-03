It’s official: Javon Wims signs with UGA
ATHENS — Georgia has received a letter-of-intent from Javon Wims, a junior college receiver who immediately fills a big need.
Wims (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) will bring the size and physicality that Georgia sorely missed last season. He was rated the nation’s No. 11 junior college prospect by 247Sports.
He committed to Georgia in November, choosing Georgia over UAB and several other non-power conference teams. Then Wims stuck with his commitment after the coaching change.
Georgia returns plenty of scholarship receivers in 2016, but lacked bigger, taller receivers. Michael Chigbu, a freshman last year, was the closest they had, and he only had four catches.
Plus, there will be no reason not to play Wims: He has two seasons of eligibility, and two years in which to use them.
