And the venue where the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is played is set to undergo some major changes, with the Jacksonville Jaguars unveiling their first look at models of the new stadium.

As it stands right now, Georgia is set to continue playing Florida on an annual basis in Jacksonville, Fla., through the 2025 season.

Former Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry had said that renovations to the stadium would take two years to complete. Georgia and Florida agreed in May to extend the current contract to keep the game in Jacksonville for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”

Georgia has won the last two matchups between the schools. Georiga and Florida will play on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville this season. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

