We could know the full future of the Georgia-Florida rivalry as far as where the game would be played.

The mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deagan, noted in a Tuesday press conference that both Georgia and Florida had made serious strides in negotiations in recent months while teasing that an announcement could happen “very soon.”

“We’d love to have an announcement this week,” Deagan told the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. “We’re pushing to try to wrap things up ... don’t know if that will happen.”

The NFL recently approved stadium renovation plans in Jacksonville that would limit seating in 2026 and render the current stadium unusable for the 2027 season. The current Georgia-Florida contract with the city of Jacksonville runs through 2025.

With the stadium renovations expected to be complete by the 2028 season, that would leave a hole for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports that the game will be played at neutral sites in 2026 and 2027, with Atlanta and Tampa currently being the favorites.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart last week shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I do know what’s going to happen with it, but it’s not my place to talk about,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen past, you know, this year, next year. But, I mean, it’s going to go somewhere else for sure. So I don’t worry about things I don’t control.”

The annual meeting between Georgia and Florida dates back to 1933, with all but two games being played in Jacksonville. That occurred in the 1994 and 1995 seasons, when the series was a home and home. Florida won both of those games.

Georgia will play a game against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the 2025 season.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bulldogs have won the last three games in the series.