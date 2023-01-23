Jacob Hood becomes third former Georgia football player to transfer to Nebraska
Another Georgia football player has found a new home, as offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced he would be transferring to Nebraska on Monday. He becomes the third former Bulldog to do so this offseason, joining MJ Sherman and Arik Gilbert.
Hood went into the transfer portal on Jan. 13. He announced his decision on social media.
Georgia saw a total of 10 players enter the transfer portal, with seven of them now having found new destinations. The three still searching are tight end Ryland Goede, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and cornerback Jaheim Singletary.
Georgia football player transfer destinations
- Bill Norton -- Arizona
- Brett Seither -- Georgia Tech
- MJ Sherman -- Nebraska
- Arik Gilbert -- Nebraska
- Trezmen Marshall -- Alabama
- AD Mitchell -- Texas
- Ryland Goede
- Dominick Blaylock
- Jaheim Singletary
