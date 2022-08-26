Jake Fromm to join DawgNation at Marlow’s Dunwoody next week
We invite you to join DawgNation at Marlow’s Dunwoody on Thursday, Sept. 1, as we kick off the 2022 football season. And, to make this event even better, we will be joined live by former Georgia QB Jake Fromm.
Fromm will join our own Brandon Adams, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell as they answer your questions and discuss what it will take for Georgia to repeat as National Champions.
Festivities begin at 6 PM, so come on by to interact with the DawgNation team and meet new Georgia fans.
Marlow’s chef will prepare a special menu for the evening consisting of pork tacos and pulled pork tacos, grilled smoked wings straight the Green Egg and all the trimmings. And, our friends from The Long Drink will be on hand as well.
We look forward to seeing you at Marlow’s Dunwoody on Thursday, September 1st.
Details
- Where: Marlow’s Dunwoody located in Dunwoody Village (1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy, Dunwoody GA 30338)
- When: Thursday, September 1st
- Time: 6:00
- Questions: email info@dawgnation.com
