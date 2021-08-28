WATCH: Jake Fromm’s fancy footwork keys 13-yard touchdown run for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo starter Josh Allen found his groove early, completing 20-of-26 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns before giving way to Fromm.

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm showed off some nifty moves in scrambling 13 yards for a touchdown that closed out the scoring in the Buffalo Bills 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Fromm started the second half for the Bills and led his team on an efficient 16-play, 79-yard drive reminiscent of his days leading the Bulldogs to three straight SEC Championship Games and a 3-0 record against rivals Florida and Tennessee.

Facing a third-and-13 at the Packers’ 13, Fromm calmly found a running lane and took off for the goal line, putting a shifty move on a defender before scoring the touchdown.

Fromm has had his impressive moments in the preseason, his first action with Buffalo after serving as the team’s Covid quarterback last season. A fifth-round draft pick after forgoing his senior season at UGA, Fromm was often isolated from teammates amid last year’s unusual and unprecedented circumstances.

Fromm showed off the poise that led to so much success at Georgia two weeks ago, coming through with a fourth-down throw downfield that sustained the game-winning drive in a 16-15 win over Detroit.

“The thing with Jake is, he has been there before,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said at the time “He’s been in big games before, in those moments, and he just doesn’t seem to be fazed in those moments.”

RELATED: Jake Fromm has ‘grown a lot’ with Buffalo Bills