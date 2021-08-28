WATCH: Jake Fromm’s fancy footwork keys 13-yard touchdown run for Buffalo Bills
Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm showed off some nifty moves in scrambling 13 yards for a touchdown that closed out the scoring in the Buffalo Bills 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Buffalo starter Josh Allen found his groove early, completing 20-of-26 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns before giving way to Fromm.
Fromm started the second half for the Bills and led his team on an efficient 16-play, 79-yard drive reminiscent of his days leading the Bulldogs to three straight SEC Championship Games and a 3-0 record against rivals Florida and Tennessee.
Facing a third-and-13 at the Packers’ 13, Fromm calmly found a running lane and took off for the goal line, putting a shifty move on a defender before scoring the touchdown.
Fromm has had his impressive moments in the preseason, his first action with Buffalo after serving as the team’s Covid quarterback last season. A fifth-round draft pick after forgoing his senior season at UGA, Fromm was often isolated from teammates amid last year’s unusual and unprecedented circumstances.
Fromm showed off the poise that led to so much success at Georgia two weeks ago, coming through with a fourth-down throw downfield that sustained the game-winning drive in a 16-15 win over Detroit.
“The thing with Jake is, he has been there before,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said at the time “He’s been in big games before, in those moments, and he just doesn’t seem to be fazed in those moments.”
Former Georgia receiver and current Fromm teammate Isaiah McKenzie was also in the news on Saturday after sharing a photo of his COVID-19 vaccine card on Instagram.
McKenzie had been fined $14,650 last Thursday for repeatedly not wearing a mask at the Buffalo facility, which is required for unvaccinated players.
The Bills activated receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis from the COVID-19 list on Friday. Beasley, like McKenzie, had been fined for not wearing a mask in the team facility.
Measuring Fromm among UGA greats
Pass efficiency rating, career
1. Aaron Murray, 158.61
2. Jake Fromm 156.13
5. David Greene 138.30
8. Eric Zeier 137.08
9. Matthew Stafford 133.30
Most TD passes career
1. Aaron Murray 121
2. Jake Fromm 78
3. David Greene 72
4. Eric Zeier 67
5. Matthew Stafford 51
Passing yards career
1. Aaron Murray 13,166 (SEC record)
2. David Greene 11,528
3. Eric Zeier 11,153
4. Jake Fromm 8,224
5. Matthew Stafford 7,731
Lowest interception percentage career
1. Jake Fromm 1.83 percent
2. David Greene 2.22 percent
3. Eric Zeier 2.64 percent
4. Aaron Murray 2.77 percent
UGA News
- WATCH: Jake Fromm’s fancy footwork keys 13-yard touchdown run for Buffalo Bills
- David Pollack picks Georgia to win national title, College GameDay cast splits vote
- Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘fired up’ for Clemson, more comfortable with JT Daniels at QB
- College Football Playoff expert: Georgia not among top tier playoff contenders
- Georgia football breakout star Adam Anderson aiming for 20 sacks