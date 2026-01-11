ATHENS — Gunner Stockton could be on the verge of taking a big jump in his quarterback skills this offseason, according to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

First things first, Fromm said on the DawgNation Daily podcast this week, Stockton needs to recognized what he achieved his first season as the Bulldogs’ starter.

Confidence is key for any player, but especially at the quarterback position, which often sets the tone for the remainder of the team.

“(Stockton) needs to look back on this year and say ‘I exceeded a lot of expectations,” said Fromm, a three-starter under Kirby Smart at UGA from 2017-19.

“He should have a lot of confidence going into next year, being the guy, taking on more ownership from a leadership perspective and from an ownership perspective.”

Stockton led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record, SEC championship and College Football Playoff quarterfinal (final eight teams) appearance.

Stockton finished with 2,894 passing yards along with 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 14 games.

Stockton’s 150.59 pass efficiency rating is higher than any returning SEC quarterback and could position him for preseason honors and among Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2026 season.

The 2026 season-opening game — on Sept. 5 against Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium — is obviously a long way off.

Fromm said there is much work to be done for Stockton.

“I think for him, I would have really work on trying to get better delivering the ball from the pocket,” Fromm said, noting Stockton had four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage in the 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

“(Stockton needs to work on) delivering the ball on time and get better at his intermediate passing game — not that he was poor at it by any means, he did some really good things — but I think that’s always a big window of improvement, throwing the ball over the middle of the field.”

Fromm said Georgia can do a better job utilizing its talented tight ends room — which features Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Jaden Redell and Ethan Barbour returning — with Stockton getting more comfortable finding passing lanes from the pocket.

“We have some really good tight ends,” Fromm said. “We have to find a way to get the ball over the middle of the field.”

Fromm also said he suspects Stockton was dealing with some health issues that might have affected his performance later in the season.

“Gunner would tell you the last couple of games he didn’t play his best football; his best football was in the middle of the season, and how can he find a way to sustain it,” Fromm said.

“I know he was dealing with a lot behind the scenes, playing with a lot of nicks and bruises that he wouldn’t tell you about, so that has to play a factor in it.”

In addition to his passing yardage Stockton also rushed for 462 yards — many of those coming after the UGA quarterback ran through a hit.

Fromm appreciates Stockton’s grit as much as anyone, but he pointed out the importance of the Georgia quarterback staying healthy.

“I think he does need to find a better way to protect himself,” Fromm said. “You can’t think about it from his perspective, ‘I’m being soft or not being as tough as I could be.’

“He’s only protecting himself and protecting this team, really — the team will play best when he’s out there.”

Fromm took plenty of hits himself at Georgia, and he knows better than anyone what Stockton is up against when he tucks the ball.

“There are freaky human beings all over the field playing with a lot of mass moving at a very fast speed,” Fromm said. “Gunner is 6-1 and 215 pounds, and I’m telling you the hits add up over time.”

Fromm, like many others, questioned just how healthy Stockton was by the end of the Sugar Bowl after he had taken a few hard hits.

“When you look at the body of work in that game, where he had taken a few shots, it makes you question a little bit,” Fromm said. “So I hope he’s ok. I know how tough a human being he is, and he’s going to gut and push through it.”

At the very least, Georgia knows that part of Stockton’s game will never change, and it is part of what made him a successful first-year starter for the Bulldogs this season.