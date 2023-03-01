Athens-Clarke County Police Department issues arrest warrant for Jalen Carter, releases more details on fatal crash

Per the statement, there is now an arrest warrant out for Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing. The police department also released LeCroy’s toxicology report, which stated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the legal limit.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released a statement regarding more details following the deadly car accident on Jan. 15 that saw Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy die.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023 fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement read.

“The investigation found the Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 201 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Carter is set to speak to the media at the combine on Wednesday morning. He will not be working out for teams this week, instead electing to do so at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set for March 15.

The car LeCroy was driving was rented by the university for recruiting purposes. Fellow Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the car at the time of the crash, as was recruiting staffer Tori Bowles.

