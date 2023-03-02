Jalen Carter returns to Indianapolis to finish out NFL combine activities

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Carter is back at the NFL combine to conclude his interviews, measurements and various other activities.

Jalen Carter is back in Indianapolis to continue his participation in the 2023 NFL Combine after turning himself in to Athens police on Wednesday night.

The Georgia defensive tackle did release a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing. Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023,” Carter said in his statement. “It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Carter is one of 12 Georgia players at the NFL combine this week. He was not going to participate in drills, instead previously electing to do that at Georgia’s pro day. Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith and Robert Beal will both participate in on-field drills on Thursday.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation