INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches and GMs could experience a “Superman Moment” when interviewing and evaluating Jalon Walker.

Walker is a first-round NFL draft prospect -- projected as high as being in the overall Top Five -- who describes himself as a “chess piece … playing multiple positions.”

Hence, the DC Comics phrase “It’s a Bird, it’s a Plane, it’s Superman” translates at the 2025 NFL Combine into, “It’s an Inside backer, it’s an Outside backer, it’s a third-down edge, it’s Georgia’s Jalon Walker.

It remains to be seen how and where Walker will arrive in the NFL, but it’s a sure bet this 6-foot-2, 245-pound package will arrive as a first-round pick.

“I know that time is the enemy, you don’t get a lot of it,” Walker said, talking a psychological plunge into the mentally that has led to him developing into a first-round pick in his first year as a full-time starter.

“My time at Georgia, I had a plan for going into my junior year to just make sure I’m in this position by the end of the year,” Walker said. “So taking my preparation through the preseason and going towards the training and attacking it with all efforts.”

Attacking blockers, attacking the playbook, attacking ball carriers, receivers and, yes, quarterbacks.

Texas was a coming out party of sorts for the Georgia defense and Walker, who teamed with Mykel Williams to make life hell for Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the Bulldogs’ 30-15 win in Austin over the then-No. 1-ranked team.

Walker, named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker, had three sacks that night in the Lone Star State.

“I’m a ball player,” Walker explained. “Just being on the field is my favorite position. For me, it’s just being everywhere.

“You don’t know the anticipation of being at the outside ‘backer on one snap, then being an inside backer one snap, and then being a star the next snap. It gives me the comfort that they don’t know, the element of surprise.”

Walker shared how his former Georgia teammates that are now in the professional ranks have helped clarify his vision for this 2025 NFL Combine week.

“All the University of Georgia guys that were here before,” Walker said, “getting guidance from them of what to expect, how your schedule will go, who you are going to talk to, how everything is going to be set up.”

Walker has pivoted expertly at each turn, NFL Network types pulling him in each direction during the media interviews that took place on Wednesday.

Walker indicated that he wasn’t likely to take part in all of the drill work or testing at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, choosing instead to work out at Georgia Pro Day (tentatively set for March 12) or at a later date.

But it’s a safe bet he will continue to workout on his own leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay (April 24-26), which he plans to attend.

Walker, like most all of the Georgia teammates who preceded him at past NFL combines, went out of his way to thank Kirby Smart for helping to develop him.

“You’re not going to get a more passionate coach that cares about you in all realms,” Walker said. “He gives his all every day …. I appreciate all his guidance and love that he gave for me, for everybody here, for a long time.”