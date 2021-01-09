Jalon Walker: The All-American LB target who rattles teeth and also aspires to fix them

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offer the first dive into the impressive background and recruiting story of All-American LB Jalon Walker from North Carolina. Jalon Walker is a linebacker who rattles teeth as one of the most impressive LB prospects in the 2022 class.

But here’s the twist. The future Dr. Walker aspires to straighen teeth and maybe put them back in, too. Walker is a junior in high school and already knows he will be an orthodontist one day. “That’s my plan,” Jalon Walker said. “Knock as many teeth out as I can and live through that and tell a new story another day about puting one of those guy’s teeth back in for him. That’s the dream.” That’s not just a cool trait to drop in an interview. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound junior is already job shadowing dentists and orthodoniststs in his community when he’s not playing basketball or getting ready for spring football in 2021. “He’s always had a passion to be a dentist,” his father Curtis Walker said. “I knew early on he just always had a vision to do so. He had a fascination with teeth and has always wanted to be one.” That degree track would go human biology major and then to dentistry to orthodontics. That’s his vision for his life way after football. He poured himself into that before he really even took off in football. Imagine that. That’s a pretty powerful thing to hear a young person with their feet firmly planted where they probably even shouldn’t be right now. But they are.

To put it simply, he comes across as one of the most accountable athletes this correspondent has ever come across. If Jalon Walker was a stock or a company, it would be one worth investing in. He will play basketball and practice football this winter and early spring. Due to the pandemic, the North Carolina varsity season will take place in the winter and spring. His high school AD and trainers gave only a few athletes at his school the green light to play and practice those sports at the same time. Walker will do that, maintain his stellar grades and also work a part-time job. Walker works for Chick-Fil-A in his spare time. It is all part of preparing to put his dreams together at a very young age. He’s a marvel for his age, but we can still report he is a normal human teenager. “I can vouch for my wife that keeping his room clean is one of the things she has to struggle with him with,” his father said. “Keeping that room clean is an ordeal for a Mom and her son. But I can tell you, if that is one of the really big things we have to worry about with him, well then we are going to be okay.” That’s pretty much the ideal archetype for the student-athlete crowd. Yet where this prospect profile gets interesting is where Mr. Walker will check all the boxes and then fill in some improvised ones. Carries a 4.0 grade-point average in honors classes and is seen as a leader in his school community. He is set to be a midyear graduate in January of 2021.

Ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OLB and No. 46 overall prospect for 2022 (247Sports Composite)

Under Armour All-American Game selection for 2022

Multi-sport athletic background includes some good work on the hardwood. Walker had three dunks in games as a sophomore and blocked 80 shots.

Has scored touchdowns and been a playmaker at WR for Salisbury High (Salisbury, NC) as well

His father, Curtis Walker, is the head football coach at NCAA Division II Catawba in Salisbury.

Walker runs track and will compete and place well in the triple jump and long jump. He placed second in the 100 meters in his only track meet as a sophomore and won the long and triple jump.

He won a dunk contest at a pep rally as a freshman in 2018. He’s an effective post because of his frame and leaping ability. He cleared a 6-foot-3 football dummy back in November with a leap.

According to the Salisbury Post, he had 121 tackles in 2019. He had eight tackles for loss, eight hurries, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions (one pick-6) and two sacks.

He’s being recruited at ILB and OLB. “I have a good solid 6-foot-4 wingspan on me and I will run a good solid 4.5 flat in the 40,” he said. “I’m being recruited to play both. Just depends on the schemes we are in and what packages we would be running at that time.”

He'd actually been inside Sanford before as a fan. That's when his Dad was coaching for a Coastal Carolina team that faced UGA in 2011. Georgia won 59-0 that day, but he was in the stands. "I was pretty young but I do remember a great atmosphere," he said. "I also do remember, funny as it may sound, pointing out the dog in the dog house, too." Breaking down the college options The athleticism is there to be an edge defender in college. If not the frame. The ideal spot looks like an ILB at any of those six fine programs. He'll be able to rush the passer and excel in coverage at that position. He wasn't going to let the COVID-19 limits alter what he needed to see in 2020. He visited UNC for a game this year and was in the stands for the ACC Championship between Clemson and Notre Dame in Charlotte. "Just trying to make the best decision I can," he said. "Not trying to force anything and then regret the decision later. I'd hate to de-commit from a university I really liked at the time after another university came and piqued my interest as well. Just trying to make the best of what I need to see even with this COVID-19 deal before I make my final decision."

UGA News