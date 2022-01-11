Alabama loses WR Jameson Williams to apparent knee injury in 2nd quarter of CFP Championship Game

Williams led the Tide with 7 catches for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns in the teams’ first meeting in the SEC Championship Game, won by the Tide 41-24 on Dec. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama receiver Jameson Williams left the CFP Championship Game with an apparent left knee injury after reeling in a 40-yard pass from Bryce Young.

The Monday night CFP Championship Game was tied 3-3 when Williams excited the game, helped off the field before walking gingerly to the locker room.

Williams had already made 4 catches for 65 yards in the game against the Bulldogs, 28 of those yards coming after the catch.

Williams was Alabama’s leading receiver in yardage (1,507) and touchdowns (15) entering the night.

The Tide was already playing without receiver John Metchie, who injured his knee in the second quarter of the teams’ first meeting last month in the SEC Championship Game.

Metchie was a popular third-down target for Young this season, leading the team with 96 catches, along with 1,142 yards.