ATHENS — Georgia saw one of its key leaders on defense exit the game, as Jamon Dumas-Johnson sustained a left shoulder injury.

Dumas-Johnson made a tackle on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to end the third quarter and Dumas-Johnson immediately went to sideline in pain.

After getting checked out on the sideline, Dumas-Johnson went to the locker room with trainers.

Dumas-Johnson was leading Georgia in tackles with 7 on the afternoon. With Dumas-Johnson out, expect the Bulldogs to rotate in freshman linebacker CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson to play alongside Smael Mondon. Allen subbed in for Dumas-Johnson on the next play.

The Missouri drive ended with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut Georgia’s lead to 24-21.

Georgia is already without inside linebacker Xavian Sorey, who has not been spotted in uniform on Saturday.

Georgia could also insert Jalon Walker, but he has primarily played outside linebacker on the afternoon.