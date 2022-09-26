Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’

“We have a process we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.

ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest DUI charges early Sunday morning.

“There’s still a lot in the air there.”

Bullard, a sophomore from MIlledgeville, started three of the first four games for Georgia including the 39-22 home game victory over Kent State on Saturday.

Per previous University of Georgia policy, Bullard is not expected to play for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the team plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Missouri next Saturday.

Bullard was pulled over at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday after being observed driving with his lights off and crossing a double yellow line, “nearly striking an oncoming vehicle” on River Road near Sanford Stadium.

The police report also indicated Bullard’s speech was slurred, and he told the officer he had consumed two shots.

Bullard consented to a field sobriety test and exhibited a “gross lack of balance” along with other signs of impairment.