Jermaine Johnson transferring again, leaving Georgia leadership opportunity for more snaps

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was molding Jermaine Johnson into a leader, but the talented outside linebacker has a higher priority on getting a larger snap count and will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson’s father confirmed the news to the Athens Banner-Herald that his son was leaving, dissatisfied with the rotation the SEC’s top-ranked total defense and the nation’s No. 1-ranked rush defense uses along its front.

“You can’t get to the league without film,” Jay Johnson told the Athens newspaper, “and the constant rotation for no reason, that’s not going to do it.”

Smart talked up Johnson last week, discussing how far he has come in the system and how he was evolving into a team leader.

Georgia will have some reloading to do on defense, and Jermaine Johnson looked to be a big part of leading that unit.

“I think he’s just starting to come into his own,” Smart said last week. “He’s gotten really comfortable with our calls, our games, our pass-rush stuff. He’s rushed more this year.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Johnson started three games this season and is second on the team with five sacks this season.

The Bulldogs are very talented and deep at outside linebacker with redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari, sophomore Nolan Smith and junior Adam Anderson also at the position.

Johnson came to the Bulldogs from Independence (Kan.) Community College before the 2019 season.

Smart sent Johnson to speak to the media several times this season, a team spokesman role typically reserved for team leaders or weekly standouts.

Smart said that’s what Johnson has become, overcoming an injury last season and growing into a very good football player.

“Anytime you go through the junior college ranks, you want to get a phenomenal player that can impact your team immediately,” Smart said. “He had an injury early in camp when he first got here. He had a high ankle sprain, and it really slowed him down in terms of developing and getting better.

“He has a lot of natural talents. He’s extremely athletic, fast. He plays the sand backer position really well. The fact that he can set edges and play man-to-man and rush the passer.”

Johnson could have turn pro and been selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever he ends up, he will be an impact player.

Johnson is the fifth Georgia player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, but the first who was expected to play a significant role on next season’s team.

Georgia is expected to sign between 14 and 20 players on the early signing day on Wednesday, so more attrition is expected.

Georgia football class breakdown

(List does not include players who have declared they are leaving, or have entered there NCAA portal.)

RS Senior/grad transfer (2)

WR Demetris Robertson

DT Julian Rochester

Seniors (4)

OG Justin Shaffer

DT Devonte Wyatt

OLB Walter Grant

MLB Nate McBride

RS Juniors (7)

QB Stetson Bennett

WR Matt Landers

OLB Robert Beal

STAR William Poole

CB Eric Stokes

CB Ameer Speed

S Latavious Brini

Juniors (10)

RB James Cook

OL Jamaree Salyer

C Trey Hill

NT Jordan Davis

OLB Adam Anderson

MLB Channing Tindall

MLB Quay Walker

CB Tyson Campbell

S Chris Smith

P Jake Camarda

RS Sophomores (9)

QB JT Daniels

RB Zamir White

TE John FitzPatrick

WR Tommy Bush

WR Kearis Jackson

OT Owen Condon

OG Warren Ericson

DE Tramel Walthour

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Sophomores (9)

RB Kenny McIntosh

WR George Pickens

WR Dominick Blaylock

DE Travon Walker

OLB Nolan Smith

MLB Nakobe Dean

MLB Trezmen Marshall

STAR Tyrique Stevenson

S Lewis Cine

RS Freshmen (9)

TE Ryland Goede

TE Brett Seither

OT Xavier Truss

OT Warren McClendon

C Clay Webb

NT Tymon Mitchell

DT Bill Norton

DT Zion Logue

MLB Rian Davis

Freshmen (24)

QB Carson Beck

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

TE Darnell Washington

WR Marcus Rosemy

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Arian Smith

WR Justin Robinson

WR Ladd McConkey

OT Broderick Jones

OT Tate Ratledge

OT Chad Lindberg

OT Austin Blaske

OG Devon Willock

C Sedrick Van Pran

C Cameron Kinnie

DT Jalen Carter

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

OLB Mekhail Sherman

CB Jalen Kimber

CB Kelee Ringo

S Major Burns

K Jared Zirkel