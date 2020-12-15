Jermaine Johnson transferring again, leaving Georgia leadership opportunity for more snaps
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was molding Jermaine Johnson into a leader, but the talented outside linebacker has a higher priority on getting a larger snap count and will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Johnson’s father confirmed the news to the Athens Banner-Herald that his son was leaving, dissatisfied with the rotation the SEC’s top-ranked total defense and the nation’s No. 1-ranked rush defense uses along its front.
“You can’t get to the league without film,” Jay Johnson told the Athens newspaper, “and the constant rotation for no reason, that’s not going to do it.”
Smart talked up Johnson last week, discussing how far he has come in the system and how he was evolving into a team leader.
RELATED: Jermaine Johnson sets tone for UGA cold-weather trip, addresses media
Georgia will have some reloading to do on defense, and Jermaine Johnson looked to be a big part of leading that unit.
“I think he’s just starting to come into his own,” Smart said last week. “He’s gotten really comfortable with our calls, our games, our pass-rush stuff. He’s rushed more this year.”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Johnson started three games this season and is second on the team with five sacks this season.
The Bulldogs are very talented and deep at outside linebacker with redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari, sophomore Nolan Smith and junior Adam Anderson also at the position.
Johnson came to the Bulldogs from Independence (Kan.) Community College before the 2019 season.
Smart sent Johnson to speak to the media several times this season, a team spokesman role typically reserved for team leaders or weekly standouts.
Smart said that’s what Johnson has become, overcoming an injury last season and growing into a very good football player.
“Anytime you go through the junior college ranks, you want to get a phenomenal player that can impact your team immediately,” Smart said. “He had an injury early in camp when he first got here. He had a high ankle sprain, and it really slowed him down in terms of developing and getting better.
“He has a lot of natural talents. He’s extremely athletic, fast. He plays the sand backer position really well. The fact that he can set edges and play man-to-man and rush the passer.”
Johnson could have turn pro and been selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever he ends up, he will be an impact player.
Johnson is the fifth Georgia player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, but the first who was expected to play a significant role on next season’s team.
Georgia is expected to sign between 14 and 20 players on the early signing day on Wednesday, so more attrition is expected.
Georgia football class breakdown
(List does not include players who have declared they are leaving, or have entered there NCAA portal.)
RS Senior/grad transfer (2)
WR Demetris Robertson
DT Julian Rochester
Seniors (4)
OG Justin Shaffer
DT Devonte Wyatt
OLB Walter Grant
MLB Nate McBride
RS Juniors (7)
QB Stetson Bennett
WR Matt Landers
OLB Robert Beal
STAR William Poole
CB Eric Stokes
CB Ameer Speed
S Latavious Brini
Juniors (10)
RB James Cook
OL Jamaree Salyer
C Trey Hill
NT Jordan Davis
OLB Adam Anderson
MLB Channing Tindall
MLB Quay Walker
CB Tyson Campbell
S Chris Smith
P Jake Camarda
RS Sophomores (9)
QB JT Daniels
RB Zamir White
TE John FitzPatrick
WR Tommy Bush
WR Kearis Jackson
OT Owen Condon
OG Warren Ericson
DE Tramel Walthour
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Sophomores (9)
RB Kenny McIntosh
WR George Pickens
WR Dominick Blaylock
DE Travon Walker
OLB Nolan Smith
MLB Nakobe Dean
MLB Trezmen Marshall
STAR Tyrique Stevenson
S Lewis Cine
RS Freshmen (9)
TE Ryland Goede
TE Brett Seither
OT Xavier Truss
OT Warren McClendon
C Clay Webb
NT Tymon Mitchell
DT Bill Norton
DT Zion Logue
MLB Rian Davis
Freshmen (24)
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
TE Darnell Washington
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arian Smith
WR Justin Robinson
WR Ladd McConkey
OT Broderick Jones
OT Tate Ratledge
OT Chad Lindberg
OT Austin Blaske
OG Devon Willock
C Sedrick Van Pran
C Cameron Kinnie
DT Jalen Carter
DT Warren Brinson
DT Nazir Stackhouse
OLB Mekhail Sherman
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Kelee Ringo
S Major Burns
K Jared Zirkel