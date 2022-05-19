Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban: ‘Maybe somebody should’ve slapped (him)’

Fisher called for a press conference on Thursday to refute comments made by Saban on Wednesday evening, when the Alabama coach accused Texas A&M of buying its entire class.

Nick Saban seemed upset about Texas A&M’s recruiting practices. Jimbo Fisher made it crystal clear that he’s furious at what Saban had to say.

“I mean, we were second in recruiting last year,” Saban told a group in Birmingham, Ala. “A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn’t buy one player, all right? But I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Fisher, who worked with Saban from 2000 to 2004 when the two were at LSU, repeatedly called Saban’s actions despicable. The Texas A&M head coach called for federal regulations to create a more even playing field when it comes to NIL.

He also made allusions to some seeing Saban as a god and said that perhaps Saban should’ve been slapped more as a child.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past. I know the guy. I know him really well.”

This is not the first time Fisher has pushed back against these type of allegations, as he delivered a rather epic rant back in February. But by comparison, those comments seem tame compared to what Fisher said on Thursday.