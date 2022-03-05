WATCH: Jordan Davis runs stunning sub 5-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine

The 10-yard split measures get-off ability are a key number for defensive linemen, with that time largely being seen as more important than the full 40-yard dash. Aaron Donald’s 10-yard split was a 1.63, while weighing 56 pounds less than Davis.

Davis admitted as much when discussing his 40-yard dash on Friday.

“There’s a lot of speculation about my 40-time. I think that’s one of the things I’m ready to go out there and be excited,” Davis said. “As a lineman, you’re not really going to run 40 yards, so I’m more focused on my 10-yard split and getting a fast start.”

Still, for an athlete of Davis’ size, that combination of athleticism will make him very attractive for NFL teams. Prior to the combine, Davis’ game has been nitpicked with him being labeled as a two-down player. In his career at Georgia, Davis had only 7.0 sacks.

He knows he has to answer questions about his pass-rushing and conditioning levels for NFL teams. Coming in at 340 pounds helps with his conditioning, as he said he played last season between 350 and 360 pounds.