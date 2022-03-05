WATCH: Jordan Davis runs stunning sub 5-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine
The 10-yard split measures get-off ability are a key number for defensive linemen, with that time largely being seen as more important than the full 40-yard dash. Aaron Donald’s 10-yard split was a 1.63, while weighing 56 pounds less than Davis.
Davis admitted as much when discussing his 40-yard dash on Friday.
“There’s a lot of speculation about my 40-time. I think that’s one of the things I’m ready to go out there and be excited,” Davis said. “As a lineman, you’re not really going to run 40 yards, so I’m more focused on my 10-yard split and getting a fast start.”
Related: A strong NFL combine performance from Jordan Davis could end another long Georgia football drought
Still, for an athlete of Davis’ size, that combination of athleticism will make him very attractive for NFL teams. Prior to the combine, Davis’ game has been nitpicked with him being labeled as a two-down player. In his career at Georgia, Davis had only 7.0 sacks.
He knows he has to answer questions about his pass-rushing and conditioning levels for NFL teams. Coming in at 340 pounds helps with his conditioning, as he said he played last season between 350 and 360 pounds.
“Pass rush ability and conditioning. I’m working towards that,” Davis said on what his focus has been on this offseason. “You have to keep your knives sharp. You have all the tools in your toolbox, you just have to make sure they work.
Davis is one of three Georgia defensive linemen vying to be picked in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, as Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt also took part in onfield drills. Wyatt ran a 4.84 with a 1.66 10-yard split.
To date, the fastest 40-yard dash from a Georgia player was running back Zamir White, who clocked in with a 4.40 time on Friday night. James Cook ran a 4.42 and George Pickens put up a 4.47. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer posted the second-most bench press reps among offensive linemen, with 31 reps.
Related: Zamir White, James Cook blaze NFL Combine 40, lead Georgia’s greatest backs
The 2022 NFL combine finishes on Sunday as defensive backs and specialists complete the drills. Davis and Georgia’s other NFL draft hopefuls will have another chance to impress NFL evaluators on March 16, as that is when Georgia’s pro day will be held.
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27. The event will be held in Las Vegas.
Jordan Davis discusses Georgia football at NFL combine
Jordan Davis NFL combine measurements
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 341 pounds
- Arms: 34′ inches
- Hands: 10 3/4 inches
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Historically dominant Georgia defenders take center stage at NFL Combine, Travon Walker’s star on rise
- WATCH: Georgia captain Jamaree Salyer hits bench press goal, wows NFL scouts
- Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt entertains at NFL Combine: ‘This guy is amazing’
- George Pickens sends first-round NFL Draft message: Film doesn’t lie, neither does stopwatch
- WATCH: George Pickens impresses with his 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Draft Combine
- Georgia football recruiting: How the 2022 NFL Draft will continue to elevate Kirby Smart’s program
- Georgia fan-favorite Zamir White remains on Kirby Smart’s call list, predicts 2022 leading rusher
- Georgia team captain Jamaree Salyer fires back at Alabama players: ‘The game is over’
- Bo Hughley: Georgia’s highest-rated OL commit shares a strong report on new line coach Stacy Searels
UGA News
- WATCH: Jordan Davis runs stunning sub 5-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine
- Georgia safety Lewis Cine provides keen insight into mindset, ready for ‘big, fat’ championship ring
- A strong NFL combine performance from Jordan Davis could end another long Georgia football drought
- WATCH: George Pickens impresses with his 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Draft Combine
- Tralee Hale, mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, announces she is cancer free