Committed:24
Signed:0
countdown to early signing
4
D
2
H
53
M
4
S

Alabama player reacts to Jordan Davis winning award

Georgia team captain Jordan Davis is the face of the 2021 Bulldogs.
Jeff Sentell / DawgNation
Posted

If UGA gets a rematch with Alabama in the playoffs, Jordan Davis might have some extra motivation.

On Thursday, Davis was awarded the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman, as well as the Bednarick Award as the top overall defensive player.

UGA News

NextReports: Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in the mix for...
Leave a Comment