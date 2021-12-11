Committed:24
Alabama player reacts to Jordan Davis winning award
If UGA gets a rematch with Alabama in the playoffs, Jordan Davis might have some extra motivation.
On Thursday, Davis was awarded the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman, as well as the Bednarick Award as the top overall defensive player.
