WATCH: Jordan Davis throws out first pitch at Atlanta Braves-Georgia football celebration
Jordan Davis is still representing Georgia, both the state and the football program.
The former Georgia defensive tackle was at the Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday afternoon, where he had the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Davis was an integral piece on Georgia’s championship team, emerging as the face of the Georgia defense.
