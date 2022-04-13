WATCH: Jordan Davis throws out first pitch at Atlanta Braves-Georgia football celebration

Jordan Davis-Atlanta Braves-Georgia football
1/15/22 - Athens - Georgia's defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) reveals a jersey for the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series this year as UGA players make their way down Lumpkin Street in Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs football team, the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship winners between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide, celebrate with a parade in Athens, GA, on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for Atlanta Journal Constitution.
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Jordan Davis is still representing Georgia, both the state and the football program.

The former Georgia defensive tackle was at the Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday afternoon, where he had the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Davis was an integral piece on Georgia’s championship team, emerging as the face of the Georgia defense.

UGA News

NextJT Daniels headed to West Virginia, praises Georgia football fans
Leave a Comment