UGA QB JT Daniels models his game off one of the best

Who does JT Daniels try to pattern his game after? Not surprisingly, the UGA quarterback named the reigning NFL MVP. “My all-time favorite is Aaron Rodgers,” Daniels told Athlon Sports’ Kyle Kensing. “I’m a huge Tom Brady fan. I like [Patrick] Mahomes a lot, too. Josh Allen, after [last] year especially.

“To me, I think Aaron Rodgers is the top-of-the-line best you can model your game after. What he can do with the ball is brilliant. He’s a great decision-maker. He’s just accurate from all [places on the field]. Aaron’s definitely my favorite.” New opponent for 2031 season If you think UGA’s opener against Clemson is tough, just wait until the 2031 season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open against Ohio State, then play Oklahoma two games later. The sandwich game or second game that year will be Western Carolina, UGA confirmed to DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. It was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chip Towers. “UGA will pay Western Carolina, an FCS football program, a $650,000 guarantee to play the game …,” Towers wrote. “Georgia will owe the Catamounts the full amount if the game is canceled for any reason not covered under the ‘force majeure’ clause. That clause now includes the terms ‘epidemic, pandemic or other public health emergency,’ which was not previously the case before the last year’s coronavirus pandemic forced game cancellations.” Richard LeCounte finally feeling ’100-percent’ There’s good news about Richard LeCounte, the former UGA football standout who plummeted in the NFL draft after suffering injuries in a motorcycle wreck just before the Florida game last season. He ended up being selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. LeCounte revealed that he finally feels “100-percent” for the first time since the wreck, per WTOC.com’s Lyndsey Gough. It’s ideal timing for LeCounte, as he battles for a spot on the Browns’ roster.

The safety, who was a fan favorite at UGA, also offered some perspective on the whole incident: “Obviously I fell down on the draft boards because of the accident and things like that, but I really wasn’t worried about those things, you know? I knew God would work that out, and that I would have a shot and a chance, and you know, when I got that call, it felt like I was the first pick of the first round.” High hopes for Azeez Ojulari The New York Giants were surprised that former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari fell to them in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. They have high expectations for the rookie: “Ojulari, who many had ranked as the best edge rusher in this draft class, will almost certainly step in as a starter and the Giants need him quickly to become a productive pass rusher,” wrote NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. What’s so important about Ojulari, regarding his role with the Giants? “The Giants don’t have any proven pass-rushers on their roster right now outside of defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Giants are still high on Lorenzo Carter, but he both needs to stay healthy and actually live up to his potential which he hasn’t through his first three seasons. “Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is savvy enough to make things work whether he has a star pass rusher or not — the Giants had 40 total sacks last year without much help off the edge — but it certainly would make the defense even more dynamic if Ojulari was ready to contribute right away.”

UGA News