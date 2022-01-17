Georgia quarterback JT Daniels expected to enter the transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal after meeting with Kirby Smart, but he may remain enrolled at UGA until he graduates this spring. Daniels looks to be the first domino to fall — but likely not the last — in the Bulldogs’ annual shuffle in the quarterbacks room.

Daniels looks to be the first domino to fall — but likely not the last — in the Bulldogs' annual shuffle in the quarterbacks room. It has been a tumultuous position group throughout Smart's six-year tenure. Attrition was a given with Georgia finishing last season with four quarterbacks with remaining eligibility on scholarship, in addition to signee Gunner Stockton. Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who will turn 25 this season, is next on the watch list as his future with the program remains uncertain following his remarks the morning after he quarterbacked the Bulldogs in the 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Daniels was the Bulldogs unquestioned offensive leader at this time a season ago. Daniels led Georgia to four consecutive wins to close the 2020 campaign after missing the first six games of the season on account of the knee injury he arrived with from USC the previous spring. Smart championed Daniels as the leader of the quarterbacks' room, saying he raised the bar for everyone, "I think (Todd) Monken's system and JT match up well because it gives him the freedom to do some things at the line, which is his strength," Smart said at the start of the spring drills. "His mobility has improved this offseason. He's been able to move around, conditioning himself with the knee. So we're excited to see where it goes."

Daniels underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee before spring drills, leading him to improve his mechanics and mobility after the 2021 season, but the upper-body injury prevented him from showcasing his running ability this season. The Georgia coaches and players who saw Daniels perform in closed practices knew, however, and the hype leaked out to the national media. Smart brought Jordan Davis and Daniels to SEC Media Days last summer, where he spoke on behalf of his teammates and represented the program in model fashion, after which Daniels elevated to the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite per some sportsbooks. Daniels, however, suffered a pectoral muscle (upper-body) injury in the second of two fall scrimmages in August after Jalen Carter tossed back-up tight end Brett Seither inadvertently into the Georgia quarterback in the non-contact scrimmage.

The Bulldogs kept the injury hidden, however, leading into the top-five season-opening game with Clemson in Charlotte, N.C. Daniels, wearing a telltale rib protector, played through the injury against a Clemson defense that finished second in the nation in points allowed per game and No. 5 in the nation in pass efficiency defense. Daniels was 22-of-30 passing for 135 yards and an interception in the 10-3 win, operating behind an unsettled offensive line featuring two first-time starters. The Bulldogs receiving corps was just as green at the start of the season on account of injuries, with George Pickens Dominick Blaylock and Darnell Washington out, and Kearis Jackson limited to punt return duty because of his offseason knee surgery. Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made their first career starts in the opener against Clemson, while Jermaine Burton was playing at less than 100 percent after missing half of fall drills. The injuries to the receivers put a crimp in the Pro Style Spread offense that coordinator Todd Monken ran with Daniels at the conclusion of the 2020 season, as Georgia didn’t have the bodies or necessary experience to run the multi-receiver sets effectively.

Daniels’ injury, which limited his throwing torque, was enough to get him sidelined the second game of the season against UAB, and Bennett started in his place. Daniels returned from what was referred to as a strained oblique to face South Carolina in the Bulldogs’ third game of the season and was 23-of-31 passing for 303 yards with 3 TDs and an interception against a Gamecocks’ defense that led the SEC in fewest passing yards allowed per game this season (180.8). Daniels, however, aggravated the upper-body injury on the Thursday leading into the next game against Vanderbilt. Again, Daniels pressed through, starting the game against the Commodores and looking sharp through the first quarter, 9-of-10 passing for 129 yards with 2 TDs as the Bulldogs raced out to a 35-0 lead. Daniels was still experiencing pain, and the decision was made to take him out of the game and insert Bennett. “It’s not like we’ve done anything to make him worse; If anything he’s had a lot of time,” Smart said. “We don’t know if the oblique compounded the lat, but they are two separate injuries, and it’s been flaring up on him. It’s a painful injury that we’re hopefully going to get him back from.”

Daniels was still experiencing pain, and the decision was made to take him out of the game and insert Bennett. "It's not like we've done anything to make him worse; If anything he's had a lot of time," Smart said. "We don't know if the oblique compounded the lat, but they are two separate injuries, and it's been flaring up on him. It's a painful injury that we're hopefully going to get him back from." Bennett started the next three games with Daniels unavailable to play, and Smart stuck with the former walk-on for the rivalry game with Florida, a 34-7 win that saw Bennett go 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a TD and 2 interceptions. Smart indicated both quarterbacks would be considered moving forward, ultimately explaining that he stuck with Bennett for the sake of the team's continuity and offensive rhythm. Daniels made three appearances in the final eight contests after being cleared for the Florida game, all in relief: Missouri 7-of-11, 82 yards, TD, interception; Charleston Southern 7-of-12 passing, TD and Georgia Tech, when he did not attempt a pass. Smart and Monken applauded Daniels' involvement and teamwork during those final eight games, as Bennett often went directly to him on the sideline after coming off the field to conference on what Daniels' was seeing with the defense. Daniels' involvement wasn't limited to the quarterbacks and pass game. "Early in the second quarter there was a blitz that Arkansas brought, and he came over afterward after we had a 2-yard loss, he came over with his own whiteboard and he had the play drawn up for Coach (Matt) Luke to look at and say, 'like hey, in case you missed it here's what happened,' " UGA guard Warren Ericson said. "So he paid attention to what Stetson was doing and he paid attention to what the wide receivers were doing and even us as an offensive line he was able to see they brought this, in case we missed it, so we could make an in-game adjustment." Daniels did the same at USC after a knee injury in the opening game of the 2019 season forced him to miss the entire campaign while Kedon Slovis went on to an All-American season. "There was this, not only professionalism but the camaraderie, between the two," Helton said. "They cheered for each other, they rooted for each other and they leaned on each other and talked ball. They wanted to improve together." Smart has had nothing but good things to say about Daniels throughout his time with the program, noting he has stayed engaged and supportive.

