Busy Georgia QB JT Daniels juggles schedule, won’t attend Manning Passing Academy

The Bulldogs’ quarterback has a busy week ahead between moving out of his apartment this weekend and recently being selected by Kirby Smart to represent Georgia along with Jordan Davis at the SEC Kickoff event in Hoover, Ala., next week.

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels won’t be attending the Manning Passing Academy as previously planned on account of a scheduling conflict.

RELATED: Smart hits home run with JT Daniels, Jordan Davis selections

Daniels, who is tops among SEC players in the recently released Heisman Trophy odds, will also continue to lead the Bulldogs through individual workouts as they prep for the 7:30 p.m. opening game against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Daniels has attended the Manning Passing Academy before, working alongside former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm in 2018.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen has reported more than 50 college quarterbacks will be on hand, including Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.