National media praises JT Daniels, still skeptical of Georgia football after spring game

Even while missing a number of top receivers and playing behind a reshuffled offensive line, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels still managed to impress not just Georgia fans but many in the national media.

Daniels threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns while playing mistake-free football on the afternoon. And he did it all while George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint — three of his top four pass-catching options — all sat out due to injury.