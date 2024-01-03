It turns out Julian Humphrey is not leaving.

Humphrey told Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ that he would be reversing course and staying at Georgia. Humphrey announced on Tuesday night he would be entering the transfer portal but that is now no longer the case.

“I took that into consideration a lot,” Humphrey told Mansell “I know with a great year at Georgia, I can get to the NFL. The more I thought about this, why would I leave Georgia for a couple more bucks? I want to be there, it is Georgia and that is one of the top premier programs in the country.”

“Pretty much every team in country reaching out. Blowing up my phone, saying this, and saying… It’s just really when I think about Georgia, it really is a prestigious school. It’s like a top, top school. I felt like, in the end, why leave that and go somewhere else.”

*More details will be added to this story as it develops