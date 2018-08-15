Dawghouse: Father of Justin Fields makes strong comments about championship game, Jake Fromm

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Pablo Fields had some strong comments about the UGA quarterback situation ESPN’s David Hale wrote a lengthy article profiling Justin Fields and Trevor Lawerence and the possibility that they could end up forcing a Tua Tagovailoa-type situation at Georgia and Clemson respectively. Lawerence and Fields were the No. 2 and No. 1 overall prospects in the 2018 recruiting class and grew up about 30 minutes from each other. Fields’s father, Pablo, was quoted in the piece and there were two particular noteworthy comments made. The first had to deal with Saban’s decision to swap out Jalen Hurts for Tagovailoa in the championship game.

“It wasn’t an Einstein move,” Pablo Fields told Hale. “They weren’t going to win that game without the switch. They just weren’t. But I hope that opens eyes because teams will do it in every [other] spot — tackle, guard, center. They’ll figure a way. But playing the best quarterback, sometimes there’s a big blowback — especially if it’s an unseen commodity.” Everything Pablo Fields said in that comment is correct. Alabama would not have beaten Georgia had it stuck with Jalen Hurts. And he’s also right that swapping out a quarterback in the middle of the game will cause some pushback. Still it’s interesting that Fields made these comments, given that there’s a chance his son could find himself in a similar situation. The second comment was when Hale posed the question of whether or not Georgia could or would actually bench Fromm, given that all he accomplished a season ago.

“That’s a roll of the dice,” Pablo Fields said. Again, what Fields said is correct. It would be a gamble to bench a proven quarterback, even for someone who is as talented as Fields. Nothing that Pablo Fields said is wrong, and he was very diplomatic when discussing Fromm. Obviously Pablo Fields would love to see his son start for Georgia, but it seems he has a good understanding of why it will be a difficult decision for Kirby Smart to make. It’s Georgia preview day for Bill Connelly