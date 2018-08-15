Dawghouse: Father of Justin Fields makes strong comments about championship game, Jake Fromm
Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.
Pablo Fields had some strong comments about the UGA quarterback situation
ESPN’s David Hale wrote a lengthy article profiling Justin Fields and Trevor Lawerence and the possibility that they could end up forcing a Tua Tagovailoa-type situation at Georgia and Clemson respectively. Lawerence and Fields were the No. 2 and No. 1 overall prospects in the 2018 recruiting class and grew up about 30 minutes from each other.
Fields’s father, Pablo, was quoted in the piece and there were two particular noteworthy comments made. The first had to deal with Saban’s decision to swap out Jalen Hurts for Tagovailoa in the championship game.
“It wasn’t an Einstein move,” Pablo Fields told Hale. “They weren’t going to win that game without the switch. They just weren’t. But I hope that opens eyes because teams will do it in every [other] spot — tackle, guard, center. They’ll figure a way. But playing the best quarterback, sometimes there’s a big blowback — especially if it’s an unseen commodity.”
Everything Pablo Fields said in that comment is correct. Alabama would not have beaten Georgia had it stuck with Jalen Hurts. And he’s also right that swapping out a quarterback in the middle of the game will cause some pushback. Still it’s interesting that Fields made these comments, given that there’s a chance his son could find himself in a similar situation.
The second comment was when Hale posed the question of whether or not Georgia could or would actually bench Fromm, given that all he accomplished a season ago.
“That’s a roll of the dice,” Pablo Fields said.
Again, what Fields said is correct. It would be a gamble to bench a proven quarterback, even for someone who is as talented as Fields.
Nothing that Pablo Fields said is wrong, and he was very diplomatic when discussing Fromm. Obviously Pablo Fields would love to see his son start for Georgia, but it seems he has a good understanding of why it will be a difficult decision for Kirby Smart to make.
It’s Georgia preview day for Bill Connelly
No one does a better job of previewing the upcoming college football season than SB Nation’s Bill Connelly and today he broke down Georgia.
Connelly’s numbers, the S&P+, project Georgia to be the No. 6 team in the country. But it’s worth pointing out that Georgia is a favorite in every game, and only in two of them is the projected margin of victory less than 10 points. Those two games are at LSU and home against Auburn.
He also touched a little bit on Georgia’s missed opportunity in the national title game last year, but adds that Georgia is still extremely well positioned for the future.
“Despite favoring UGA heavily in most games, S&P+ still says the average Dawg record is closer to 10-2 than 12-0,” Connelly wrote. “That’s why it hurts so much to miss a title opportunity — even if you remain awesome, you don’t know for sure when you’ll get another one.
“Make no mistake, though: Georgia is going to be within range for the foreseeable future.”
Deandre Baker will have high expectations
In addition to extensive film work on both the college and NFL level, Pro Football Focus puts in a ton of work with regards to the NFL draft. And to start the 2018 season, PFF has listed Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker as the country’s top draft eligible cornerback.