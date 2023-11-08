clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart update: Brock Bowers gaining speed in return from injury, …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers is gaining speed in his comeback from “Tightrope” ankle surgery, but that might not be enough to get him on the field on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football confident in freshman linebackers CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson …
ATHENS — It didn’t take Tate Ratledge long to notice freshman linebackers CJ Allen an Raylen Wilson. While the Bulldogs were preparing to play in the College Football Playoff …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart shares practice challenges, Lane Kiffin insight entering Top …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was back in his typical Tuesday coaching comfort zone, the game plan in as the clock ticks down to the biggest home game of the season.
Mike Griffith
What social media is saying about Georgia football after most recent …
ATHENS — Despite picking up a two-score win over No. 14 Missouri this past weekend, the College Football Playoff committee kept the Georgia Bulldogs at the No. 2 spot in the …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: Everything the Georgia football coach said as Bulldogs …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their first two practices of the week as they continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
