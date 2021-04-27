Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels, lead Georgia football receivers

Kearis Jackson is not the flashiest pass-catching option for Georgia. He’s not the explosive leaper George Pickens is. He doesn’t have the upside of Jermaine Burton or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Nor does he have the speed to match Arian Smith.

Unlike those four wide receivers though, Jackson has been able to emerge as a consistent presence for Georgia. He’s been able to avoid injury after suffering hand and ankle injuries as a redshirt freshman.