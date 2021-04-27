Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
Kearis Jackson is not the flashiest pass-catching option for Georgia. He’s not the explosive leaper George Pickens is. He doesn’t have the upside of Jermaine Burton or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Nor does he have the speed to match Arian Smith.
Unlike those four wide receivers though, Jackson has been able to emerge as a consistent presence for Georgia. He’s been able to avoid injury after suffering hand and ankle injuries as a redshirt freshman.
Since then he’s emerged as a consistent presence in the wide receiver room in addition to being a leader.
And that’s something important to Jackson.
“I always want the best out of everybody so with me being a leader,” Jackson said. “I try and push everybody to the max. I’m glad coach Smart has put me in a position to grow in a leadership position.”
Jackson wasn’t statistically dominant on G-Day, as he caught only four passes for 50 yards. Adonai Mitchell, Darnell Washington and Demetris Robertson all posted higher yardage totals for the Bulldogs.
The plays though that Jackson did make helps explain why quarterback JT Daniels and others see him as a steadying presence in a wide receiver room that has been anything but consistent this spring.