WATCH: Kelee Ringo turns back Tennessee with textbook coverage, interception in end zone
ATHENS — Kelee Ringo added another memorable moment to his Georgia career with a textbook interception in the Bulldogs’ end zone.
Ringo’s interception came with Georgia leading 21-6 at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter over the CFP Committee’s No. 1-ranked Tennessee Vols.
