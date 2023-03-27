Georgia tailback Kendall Milton limited by hamstring injury, RB room lacking depth
ATHENS — Georgia tailback Kendall Milton will be limited the remainder of spring drills on account of a hamstring injury.
The injury brings the Bulldogs down to two healthy scholarship running backs in spring drills, as Daijun Edwards has also been limited.
Milton’s injury was of the non-contact variety and it is not expected to slow him down in the offseason or fall camp.
Georgia sophomore Branson Robinson and freshman Roderick Robinson figure to get much more work along with Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones.
Milton is among the returning UGA skill position players up for preseason All-SEC honors and is expected to handle the starting duties at tailback.
