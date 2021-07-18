Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh share Georgia locker room brotherhood background

ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh thought he’d never see the day Name Image Likeness would become a reality, but teammate Kendall Milton said he has been anticipating it for some time. One thing the Georgia players agreed on during the debut edition of the “KM Squared” Show on DawgNation is that the Bulldogs are a team equipped to avoid potential trappings.

RELATED: Twitter vote shows popular pick for Georgia running back duties The show debuts on DawgNation.com at 8 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on the DawgNation YouTube page and DawgNation Facebook pages at 9 p.m. “I don’t know about any other schools, but at Georgia we have a brotherhood, so that’s not a problem in the locker room,” said McIntosh, who’s entering his third year in the program. “I see more players tryout to help each other out with deals.” Milton, a second-year player, agreed with his stablemate. RELATED: Kenny “The Blueprint” McIntosh has championship plans “For me ‚I know I have to keep the main thing the main thing,” Milton said. “You can’t make anything off the field, if you aren’t doing anything on the field.”

But the players can have some lighthearted conversation and fun off the field, and that’s what KM Squared is all about. Kobe or LeBron? Bench press or squat? Red jerseys or black jerseys? Most impressive Georgia football physical specimens they’ve seen? McIntosh, from South Florida, and Milton, from California, sort it all out. Stay tuned!

UGA News