ATHENS — Georgia tailback Kendall Milton has “been great this week” in practice, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Milton played five snaps against Auburn last Saturday, most all in pass protection, as he is working his way back from the sprained MCL he suffered against South Carolina in Week 3.

“He’s been great this week, he looks healthier this week than he did last,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference call on Wednesday.

“He’s got some speed, he’s fresh out there, so we’re certainly hoping he can help impact that run game.”

The Georgia backfield is thin with sophomore Branson Robinson out for the season with a knee injury and freshman Roderick Robinson sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Redshirt freshman Andrew Paul has been working his way back from the knee injury he suffered last season.

Smart talked about how Milton and receiver Ladd McConkey (back) — who played 26 snaps against Auburn in his first game of the season — have been working to build stamina.

“You’re in shape or you’re not, and those guys haven’t had a chance to have the stamina in practice,” Smart said. “So we try and do it in other ways, non-weight-bearing, underwater running. You do all things you can do.

“But we’re trying to get them healthy and to the game and maybe get them some more snaps.”

Milton, who was limited in fall camp by hamstring injuries, has yet to show the dominant form he has flashed at points of his first three seasons at UGA.

Milton had 9 carries for 53 yards in the opening game against UT-Martin and 7 rushes for 18 yards against Ball State and 7 carries for 25 yards against South Carolina.