Kentucky will beat UGA, says a different SEC Network analyst

Another day at SEC Media Days, another “bold prediction” by the SEC Network that UGA will lose a game this season in an upset that no one sees coming.

On Thursday, it was Chris Doering’s turn -- he’s the former Florida Gators star who now works as an analyst for the SEC Network.

