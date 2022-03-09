Kevin Kisner teases NFL QB about UGA

Former Alabama star Mac Jones plays quarterback for the NFL’s New England Patriots, and one of the way he relaxes is by playing golf.

This week, Jones returned to his hometown of Jacksonville, and walked around the grounds of TPC Sawgrass, which is the host to the The Players Championship. On the driving range, Jones was greeted by Kevin Kisner, the pro golfer who starred at UGA in golf and remains a big fan of the Bulldogs.

Jones told Kisner he was from the Jacksonville area.

“Why didn’t you go to UGA then?” joked Kisner.

Jones laughed and said, “They (UGA) didn’t offer me.”

The former Alabama star said he had heard this line of questioning before – from his center with the Patriots, another former UGA standout.

“Oh my god, you (Kisner) and David Andrews. Come on now.”