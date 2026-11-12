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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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What a 24-team playoff field looks like applying current CFP rankings
ATHENS — College football’s evolution continued with the official approval of the 24-team playoff this week, changing the landscape once again.
Mike Griffith
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Teammates say this freshman will be ‘special.’ He might already be that …
ATHENS — Khalil Barnes knew there was a scout from Oklahoma coming to watch his game.
Connor Riley
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Georgia announces another concert in Sanford Stadium for 2027
Georgia is doubling down on the number of concerts inside Sanford Stadium for 2027.
Connor Riley
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Why the coaching rumors around Georgia DC Glenn Schumann feel different …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann is no stranger to being in coaching rumors.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football has a season-low two players on injury report
The first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri has been released by the SEC.
Connor Riley
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