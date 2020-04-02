Kirby Smart says 2021 recruits will ‘make their decisions maybe a little sooner than anticipated’
There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now given the disruption caused by COVID-19. Many are wondering when and how things will get back to normal. Others have even begun to ponder whether we’ll have a college football season at all.
But Kirby Smart has tried to discouraging speculating too much on what the future might like. While speaking on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday, he once again stressed the importance of staying in and trying to prevent a further outbreak.
Smart did, however, speak with some certainty when it comes to recruiting and the 2021 recruiting cycle in particular.
“The recruiting has ramped up because we’re not really spending any time with our players because they’re not on campus,” Smart said. “You talk to a 2021 prospect right now, he’s averaging about 10 to 15 calls a day and he’s about fed up with it.
“So a lot of those kids are going to make their decisions maybe a little sooner than anticipated.”
We’ve already seen some schools land commitments during this period, as Michigan and Ohio State have both landed multiple blue-chip recruits. Georgia has brought in one as well to the 2021 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs landed 4-star defensive end Jonathan Jefferson.
At the moment, Georgia has just four commitments in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Traditionally under Smart, the Bulldogs have landed a number of commitments and seen a lot of movement later in the cycle around National Signing Day. In the 2020 class, the Bulldogs landed 10 commitments/signees after Georgia lost to LSU in the SEC championship game.
Related: Georgia football will be just fine putting together elite 2021 recruiting class
The Bulldogs are in good standing with a number of 2021 recruits, such as 4-star linebacker Barrett Carter, 5-star safety James Williams, 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims and 5-star linebacker Smael Mondon.
Quintin Somerville is a 4-star Georgia target from Arizona. He talked about what life is like for a recruit at the moment, especially as they now have to cancel and rearrange visits.
“Coaches are contacting me three times as much right now,” Somerville said. “It is every day now. They have nothing to do as well.”
Smart also discussed with Finebaum the idea of moving back the Early Signing Period, which is traditionally set for the middle of December.
But Smart outlined an issue with shifting that date around for the 2021 class and the possible impact it would have on the 2022 signing class.
“The problem with that is if you push that, you’re now pushing back on the next class,” Smart said. “You’re going to push the next class back because a lot of that are in the 2022 class, the next signing class, that’s when they do their visits, in January.”
At the moment, Georgia has the No. 16 recruiting class in the 2021 cycle. On Wednesday the NCAA announced that dead period for recruiting, which prohibits in-person contact between coaches and recruits will be extended until May 31.
Georgia football 2021 recruiting: commitments
- Brock Vandagriff, 5-star quarterback from Bogart, Ga.: No. 12 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 31 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 5 in Rivals, No. 33 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Brock Vandagriff: Why the addition of 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff could be a great sign for in-state recruiting
- David Daniel, 4-star defensive back from Woodstock, Ga.: No. 78 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 132 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 95 in Rivals, No. 35 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked athlete, No. 8 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on David Daniel: Georgia lands commitment from 2021 prospect David Daniel
- Jonathan Jefferson 4-star defensive end from Douglasville, Ga.: No. 143 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 166 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 172 in Rivals, No. 150 in ESPN, No. 11 ranked strongside defensive end, No. 12 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Jonathan Jefferson: Georgia lands commitment from Jonathan Jefferson
- Marlin Dean, 3-star defensive tackle from Elberton, Ga.: No. 408 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 27 DT in 247Sports rankings, No. 33 SDE in Rivals, Unranked via ESPN, No. 33 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Marlin Dean: Marlin Dean: It turns out the night UGA fell to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst calls Scott Cochran Nick Saban’s ‘worst coaching loss’
- The DawgNation Georgia football fantasy draft, plenty of surprises
- David Daniel: 2021 UGA commit joined ‘Before the Hedges’ on Zoom
- 3 takeaways from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s beat writer teleconference
- James Cook could benefit most from Todd Monken’s new offense
UGA News
- ESPN eager to see early impact made by Georgia football freshmen Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr.
- ESPN bullish on future of Georgia football quarterback position, as Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff ready for critical spring
- Transfer destinations emerge for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels
- Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the most intriguing player at each Georgia football position group
- How Georgia football is going to replace its 14 NFL combine participants