Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game

Dawgnation Logo
(3) Tennessee
Sat, 11/5 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Western Michigan
    9
    Final
    Bowling Green
    13
    UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
  • Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Air Force
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS @3:30 ET
    Army
  • Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Charlotte
    (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M
    (21) North Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Virginia
  • (23) Tulane
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Maryland
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin
    Minnesota
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
    Iowa
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Purdue
  • Texas Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (7) TCU
    (19) Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Marshall
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Old Dominion
  • South Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Baylor
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Oklahoma
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Southern Miss
  • (8) Oregon
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    (13) Penn State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Indiana
    (16) Syracuse
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Pittsburgh
    UTSA
    Sat, 11/5 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
  • New Mexico
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Utah State
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
    UCF
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    Washington State
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @7:30 ET
    Stanford
  • West Virginia
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (17) Illinois
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Liberty
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
  • Navy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (20) Cincinnati
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    Troy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Texas State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
    Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (22) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (18) LSU
    UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
  • Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (14) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    (25) South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
  • (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
    Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
  • (10) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) North Carolina State
    California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    (12) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
  • Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    35
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    22
  • Western Michigan
    9
    Final
    Bowling Green
    13
    UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
  • Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Air Force
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS @3:30 ET
    Army

Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game

Kirby Smart is beloved by many UGA fans for his intense competiveness and fiery speeches
AP file
Posted

Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee.

The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.

“Kelee (Ringo), all this finger-pointing bulls--t?” a coach said. “Every other team in America, you know what they do? They say, ‘It’s his fault! It’s his fault! It’s his fault!’” Smart said. “Why do they get f—king layups? Because people don’t concentrate! We’re trying to simulate this s--t like a game and y’all won’t cover s--t!”

Not many would be surprised if the audio turned out indeed to be Smart’s voice. The leader of the Bulldogs became an instant legend among some UGA fans for leaked audio during his halftime speech to the team at halftime of the 2021 Florida game.

UGA News

NextAround the SEC: 3 keys for a Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and …
Leave a Comment