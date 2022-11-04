Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game
Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee.
The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.
“Kelee (Ringo), all this finger-pointing bulls--t?” a coach said. “Every other team in America, you know what they do? They say, ‘It’s his fault! It’s his fault! It’s his fault!’” Smart said. “Why do they get f—king layups? Because people don’t concentrate! We’re trying to simulate this s--t like a game and y’all won’t cover s--t!”
Not many would be surprised if the audio turned out indeed to be Smart’s voice. The leader of the Bulldogs became an instant legend among some UGA fans for leaked audio during his halftime speech to the team at halftime of the 2021 Florida game.
