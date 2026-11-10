ATHENS — Georgia will have its final home SEC game of the season this weekend.

And head coach Kirby Smart hopes his fans show up ready to make a difference.

“I’m just trying to encourage them, period, because it needs to be impactful when we play at home,” Smart said. “It needs to be hard to play here. I thought the Oklahoma atmosphere was close to that. I think when you look across the board, and you talk to your peers and opponents in the league, you want to be one of the hardest places to play.”

Georgia did lose the last time it played at home, falling 27-24 to Auburn. The Bulldogs were also the No. 1 team in the country for that game as well.

Georgia takes on Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with ABC broadcasting the game. Smart provided a detailed outlook on the Tigers during his Monday news conference.

For a full transcript of what Smart said, see below.

Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to be loud against Missouri

Opening statement...

“We’ve got the big volleyball announcement. We’re trying to pack Steg again and get 10,000 fans in there for the volleyball match against Tennessee. That match will be Friday night 7 p.m. I know a good group of our guys are going over there. We’ll be getting ready for our game, so we’ll bring some guys over that want to join as well. We need Dawgnation to show up on Friday and support our volleyball team as they try to have a big match against Tennessee.”

“Veterans Day is Wednesday, and this is a big game for recognition, so you see the apparel. Our guys are fired up to play in honor of Veterans Day and so much they’ve done for our country.”

“We’re moving to Missouri. Have a lot of respect for Eli. He’s one of my close friends. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the country. He’s very charismatic. He cares about the game. He cares about the SEC. He cares about these players. He wants the game to be better. He’s been very vocal on a lot of SEC and national issues that I’ve been involved with with him. So he does a lot for the game. He does a tremendous job as a coach. I think this is one of his better teams. He’s got an elite quarterback. He’s got good talent surrounding him. He’s playing in a tough, brutal league just like we all are. He’s been in some really, really tight ball games and had some close calls. They’ve got a tremendous team. They’re playing really well defense and offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us. I’m glad we get to come home. I hope that our fans will turn out and support and create these same environments we’ve been seeing on the road. We need that same environment when people come play here. It has to be an advantage for us to play at home in terms of crowd noise and all the things that impact the game. I’m excited to get ready for these guys today, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

On 24-team playoff and end of the SEC Championship...

“Not a real comment. I think we all kinda knew, right? So it’s not really news that’s breaking. It’s more kinda when they decided to go to 24, it sounds like the SEC Championship would go away. I honestly don’t concern myself with that at all. I don’t have a lot of commentary about it. It’s a great historic game. It’s great for the players, the programs, the fans. The location has been awesome for us. The venue is incredible. All those things are awesome, but times they are a-changing. As they change, you’ve gotta adapt with it.”

On Austin Simmons’ play and Missouri passing game...

“His accuracy, his arm strength, his anticipation of throws. I’m a big baseball fan. He’s an elite baseball player, pitcher. His throws are different. They get there really fast. He can whip it out. He can throw it anywhere. I think we all saw the throw he made a couple weeks ago over the middle, touch, timing. He can do it all. He’s a really good athlete. So he’s in a good system with a tremendous arm talent with really good wideouts around him. They’ve done a great job in the run game. They’ve always done a great in the run game. I have a lot of respect for him. He came in against us and played with a lot of confidence there at Ole Miss.”

On Tyriq Green’s status and the way he plays...

“He does a great job. One of the funnest guys to coach. He’s really quiet, doesn’t say a whole lot. He loves football. We’re hoping to get him back. He probably would’ve been cleared to play last week. I don’t know that we could’ve carved a role in such a short time that he was cleared. He’s been working his way back. We’re expecting to have him try to fill some more roles this week. We have to kinda see where he’s at. Sometimes with that injury, it’s the stop-start. It’s the slamming on the brakes that hurts, not the accelerating, so we’ll see where he’s at this week.”

On identifying offensive linemen who can come in early and contribute...

“I don’t know that it’s anything about what we do. It’s our state. They have kids that grow up playing football from the time they’re 5 years old. These kids have played padded football against some of the best football players in the country all their lives. They come from sophisticated offenses where they get run-game, pass-game. They’re wise beyond their years. There’s less guys available, so we’re not as deep as we’ve been, which forces more of them into a role to play. But Donnie’s been one of the toughest kids we’ve had. He’s been playing with injuries and banged up. Just kinda embodies that group in terms of how they play and the demeanor they play with.”

On Georgia’s standard being the 2021-2022 teams and if this team has that...

“Yeah, I’m not into comparisons.”

On Peyton Woodring’s recent struggles...

“I don’t approach it differently. They’re football players too. I certainly think you could make the case some of those guys are more fragile, but he’s not. He’s a multi-sport athlete. He’s been on the mound. He’s had to make tough plays in other sporting events. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Peyton. He makes them in practice. He had a great week last week, and really kicked the ball well. We tried to give him more opportunities to do that in game-like situations in practice, and he’s done a great job of doing it. He’s just gotta go out there and make them. I’ve got a lot of confidence he will.”

On Missouri’s run game...

“Well they’ve got unique run game. They’ve got some run game that other teams in the conference don’t utilize and don’t use as much. They’ve always done that. Drink’s always done that. Whoever his offensive coordinator has been, he’s been very involved in that part of the offense. They’ve got a commitment to the run, which is why you run the ball well. I mean, let’s be honest. There’s teams that don’t commit to the run. He’s committed to being stubborn with it. It doesn’t allow you to rush the passer first. It helps your passing game, which they have a really good passing game. Their commitment to the run game and downhill runs helps them be who they are. They’ve done a tremendous job of it. They’ve got really good backs. They’ve got a really great system.”

On Pete Golding discussing Georgia’s 7-up defensive strategy...

“Well, it’s not just vogue in the NFL. It’s vogue all over. I think the Minnesota Vikings have done a tremendous job of utilizing those, and they’re showing up all over. It creates problems for the offense. It can also create problems for the defense. As Pete also mentioned, we did it last year to the tune of a 70-yard touchdown on the first or second play of the second half. It’s not like it’s a perfect scenario. You have to pick and choose when you want to utilize those, how you want to utilize them. The risk-reward is high. High risk, high reward. That’s not always good. That can be good and bad. Everybody picks and chooses what they want to do on defense. We’ve tried to have those packages and work them in and also use them on offense because it helps you on offense to defend it.”

On process of deciding when to pull starters during big lead...

“More how comfortable we feel with the flow of the game. How much time is left. Who we have available. How healthy guys are. What we’re going to call. How we’re going to call the plays. It’s not a lot that goes into it guys. We make a decision on the headphones, and we go live with it.”

On Ellis Robinson’s status...

“No clue.”

On Missouri’s run defense...

“Physical on the front. They’ve got one of the most disruptive fronts in the league. They’ve got interior D-linemen with six and seven sacks. They’ve got edge guys with six and seven sacks. They’ve got speed, size. They play really hard. They know who they are. They have an identity. Just a lot of respect for how they play. That’s how you stop the run because you have a mindset, and they’ve got one. They do a really good job.”

On Cayden Lee’s role for Missouri...

“I love Cayden Lee. He’s a kid that I feel like I’ve seen for so long. He trained with Terrence. Getting to see him kinda grow through those years with him. The guy loves football, man. He played so well even the last couple years while at Ole Miss and gave us problems. He’s had an outstanding year this year. Just incredible. The catches he’s made, the tough catches, the meaningful catches, the third-down catches. And they utilize him really well. They have a really good system to utilize his skill set. Just so impressed with a kid that I watched grow up coming to our camps. He’s just done a tremendous job. I have so much respect for his competitive character and his family. I spoke to him after the Ole Miss game last year, and to see what he’s done this year, he’s been really incredible.”

On Zykie Helton and Juan Gaston growing together...

“Zykie is very intelligent, sharp. So is Juan. Juan is quiet, and he communicates well on the field. Juan understands football. He’s an athlete. He gets concepts. They’re both very bright kids. Having Drew there alongside those guys has been really good.”

On lessons learned from week after Alabama game that can apply and humility only being a week away...

“All those things, I agree.”

On Khalil Barnes surprising at all...

“No, I wasn’t surprise. I didn’t have an expectation. I didn’t know him personally. I knew the kid who was from North Oconee that we didn’t get, that we didn’t take, and he went to Clemson. I knew that. I didn’t know him personally. I didn’t know a lot about him. I just know that he’s an unbelievable kid. He’s high character. He works hard. He leads. He does everything we ask, and he’s a good football player. It’s hard to say anything surprised me because I had no set expectations.”

On communicating with other staffs across the league when game planning...

“Probably not as much as we should. I’m not speaking for my coordinators because they spend more time talking to other people. I think coordinators across our league do talk, do share where they have relationships. I don’t a lot because I don’t have time, but at some point, you’re going to play that team too, so how much do you want to share information. There’s a potential for us to play a lot of teams still left in our conference, so you have to be wary of that.”

On Isiah Canion’s return...

“He’s a work in progress. He really wanted to play two weeks ago against Florida and don’t think he was 100 percent. He was trying to go available, and he had a really good week of practice last week, and we said OK, this guy’s getting back closer to 100 percent. He had some good days last week and got to play some more snaps. We weren’t able to really to get him involved as we wanted to, but we know what’s there. We’re dinged up all across the board at wideout. We’ve got guys all over the place, injured, out, coming back. We really need him to be back full strength to help us. He gives us so much more than just a wideout because he’s bigger, physical, and he’s older than some of our guys.”

On avoiding complacency and preparing to avoid it when you’re No. 1...

“The ranking means nothing. Why would we change something based on the ranking? That has nothing to do with what we do. We have a Monday schedule. We have a Tuesday schedule. We have a Wednesday schedule. We have a Thursday schedule. We have a Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule. We’re going to follow that schedule no matter what, until it’s completely inoperable or we’re just dysfunctional and we can’t function. We’re going to follow that schedule. We don’t really get into the highs and the lows and the roller-coaster rides that you guys go on. We don’t. I don’t mean that to be negative. We just try to stay as even-keel as we can and just keep getting our roster better.”

On Chuancey Bowens’ availability...

“He’s not 100 percent. Just because someone’s dressed up and cleared does not mean they’re able to go out there to play and perform. He’s working his tail off to get back. The fact he was even available says a lot about his toughness and his want to be there for the team. He’s working hard at that. He’s trying to go. He’s trying to do things. The training staff, the doctors, and everybody we’ve met with are comfortable with where he is and what he’s doing, but he is not 100 percent right now.”

On Missouri’s front-four defensively and turnover creation...

“They’ve been really elite. They do a great job. They’re one of the few teams in the league ahead of us at taking the ball away. They’ve also been really good at protecting the ball as well. They have been elite at that. To say it’s just the front-four, I wouldn’t say that. It’s everybody involved. The front-four is where you get your sack-fumbles. But those back-end guys are primarily the tacklers and the second-level guys are the punch-out guys.”

On opposing crowd that created a lot of issues and day vs. night energy...

“I’m just trying to encourage them, period, because it needs to be impactful when we play at home. It needs to be hard to play here. I thought the Oklahoma atmosphere was close to that. I think when you look across the board, and you talk to your peers and opponents in the league, you want to be one of the hardest places to play. I do think we make it hard to play because of the players we put on the field. But we’ve got to do the same thing in the stands in terms of crowd noise, impact, keeping it going for 60 minutes. It becomes a factor in the game. It was hard on our players to communicate at Ole Miss. Now once we seized the momentum, it was much easier. But the last time we were Ole Miss, it was like that the whole game. Alabama was like that the whole game. We want that same environment at home for our guys, and I know our crowd will do it.”