Kirby Smart, Georgia coaches react to Dylan Raiola commitment: ‘Dominoes about to fall’
Georgia football started the week out with a bang, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Raiola picked the Bulldogs over USC and Nebraska. He was a one-time Ohio State commitment, but he backed off his pledge to the Buckeyes earlier in the process.
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo served as the lead recruiter for Raiola, with Kirby Smart also playing a key role in landing the quarterback.
Bobo took over at offensive coordinator after Todd Monken left to become the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Bobo has long been one of the top recruiters in the country and his transition to becoming the Bulldogs’ play-caller has only helped Georgia on the recruiting front.
Bobo once landed 5-star quarterback Matthew Stafford back prior to the latter’s time as an NFL star. Stafford played with Raiola’s father when the pair was with the Detroit Lions.
The Bulldogs landed Raiola at a key time on the schedule, as May and June have become pivotal recruiting months on the calendar. Georgia will have a number of visitors on campus both this weekend and in the first weekend of June. Raiola is expected to be in Athens for both of those weekends, in an effort to help recruit for Georgia.
“May is the one time that’s different for me because my coaches are out on the road for 20-25 days grinding going to see spring practices and I don’t get to do that,” Smart said when asked about recruiting and what this time of year looks like last week in a radio interview. “I like to watch tape and see guys. Our coaches are out on the road evaluating players and guys are going up and down our board based on how they practice, what kind of grades they got, what kind of character they got. So we’re trying to make decisions based on that right now, but May’s different. June we’ll change gears and it becomes on campus recruiting.”
Georgia already holds a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia has made it clear the Bulldogs want to land two quarterbacks in this class after not landing a quarterback in the previous cycle.
The addition of Raiola will only continue to help Georgia on the recruiting trail. Georgia has the No. 1 overall player and the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. But as Smart and the Georgia coaching staff have shown time and time again, they’re only just getting started.
