ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone what Glenn Schumann is going through.

The current Georgia defensive coordinator finds himself at the center of the Florida State head-coach opening, with multiple outlets reporting that he is the focus of the search.

Smart, once upon a time, had to juggle being the Alabama defensive coordinator while the Georgia head coaching job was open after the school parted ways with Mark Richt following the 2015 season.

On Monday, Smart kept his comments brief about Schumann and the speculation surrounding the Georgia defensive coordinator job.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”

Georgia has a game this week against Georgia Tech, while Florida State faces Florida. The Seminoles fired head coach Mike Norvell on Nov. 1.

The Bulldogs will have another game following the Georgia Tech game, with Georgia having clinched a berth in the SEC championship game.

Georgia is also in excellent position when it comes to making the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall team in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Even if Florida State does end up hiring Schumann, Georgia’s season could go all the way until Jan. 25. That is when this year’s national championship game will be played.

Smart did stay on the Alabama staff through the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff run that season, which ended with a national championship.

Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also stayed with the program when Oregon hired him during the 2021 season. Lanning’s hire was made official after Georgia played in the SEC championship game that year. The Bulldogs did end up winning a national championship that season.

But both of those stays came during the four-team College Football Playoff era. The transfer portal was also not as prevalent at that point in time.

The transfer portal opens this year on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 13. National Signing Day is on Dec. 2 this season.

Georgia’s defense has been one of the storylines in college football this year. Through Georgia’s first 11 games of the season, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

“I know nothing about it. I mean, I’m really happy for him, whatever he chooses to do,” Georgia linebacker Justin Williams said of Schumann. “I mean, he’s a great coach, great individual. I see him like a father figure to me. He’s a great guy, so whatever he wants to do, I’m happy for him.”

Georgia’s game this weekend against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. start.