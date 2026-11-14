ATHENS — Gabe Harris Jr. can’t wait to come out of the Georgia tunnel, back healthy this season, his performances starting to peak.

“It feels amazing just to be back and be healthy and play the sport I love,” Harris said on Thursday night, appearing on Kirby Smart’s ‘Bulldogs Live’ coaches show.

“Football is a (high) injury rate game, so we don’t take the moments for granted, so it’s a blessing to be out there.”

Georgia’s defensive line is rising, and to that end, Smart called for DawgNation fans to rise up on Saturday.

“When it’s really loud we can get a jump on the snap and we get more sacks …,” said Smart, who has harped throughout the week on the need for Georgia fans to produce a raucous environment.

“The offensive linemen can’t hear the clap (snap), so when it’s really loud, we get a jump on it and we get more sacks.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs rank sixth in the nation with 3.44 sacks per game, but at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday they’ll be facing a No. 22-ranked Missouri team that has allowed the fewest sacks in the SEC.

UGA linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson lead the team in sacks, often coming free as extra rushers to deliver five and four sacks, respectively.

Harris has three sacks and is starting to come on this season after an underwhelming career, matching his career-high with five tackles in UGA’s last outing at Ole Miss.

Harris suffered a turf toe injury in UGA’s SEC title game win over Alabama, forcing him to have surgery and miss the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl matchup with Ole Miss as well as spring drills.

Smart said he remembers the look on Harris’ face when learning the injury was season-ending.

“He didn’t know how serious the injury was, he wanted to go out there and play,” Smart said. “When he found out he had to have surgery and it was gonna put him out the rest of the year, I don’t know that I’ve seen a kid in that much pain.

“Gabe doesn’t really say a lot … but that moment I learned it hurt him to the soul he couldn’t go out there with his brothers and play in the playoffs.”

Harris, who has started to emerge on NFL teams’ draft evaluation radar, said he’s making the most of each moment.

“Knowing the game can be taken away in a split second,” Harris said, “I’m going out there and giving it my all while I can, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

That’s what Smart said he was banking on this season, too.

“I knew this dude was coming back with vengeance, because it hurt him to not be able to play,” Smart said. “Gabe has been here a long time and he plays really hard, one of my favorite players, as you don’t have to coach effort.”