ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart credited the Sanford Stadium crowd for helping the Bulldogs offense get off to a fast start in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

“I was really pleased with the crowd, the effort and the energy in the stadium really helped us,” said Smart, who called out the UGA fans after lackluster crowd noise during the win over Auburn the previous week.

The Bulldogs charged to a 27-10 halftime lead in a game that saw Carson Beck finish 36-of-48 passing for 459 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 41-31

Beck’s 36 completions and 459 yards through the air were career highs.

“I thought both teams in warm ups were lethargic and going through the motions and it wasn’t the energy it usually is,” Smart said in this locker room interview on the Georgia Radio Network.

“Then when we came out in the game, and I thought we started fast and did some good things.”

Georgia rolled up a season-high 605 yards, converting 5 of 10 third downs and 2 of 2 fourth-down attempts.

“Football is a situational game, last week against Auburn we won the two-minute before the half, won third downs,” Smart said. " Around here we built our program on winning situational football, and you can put yourself in position to be successful.

“We won most of those moments, but we have to play better in the second half.”

Smart said he knows Georgia will have its work cut out at No. 1 Texas next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Austin.

“They are a really good team, they are really physical,” Smart said. " Anytime you play a team like that, you’ve got to be at your best.”