ATHENS — Georgia took a decisive step forward toward the SEC Championship Game with a 48-21 win over Missouri.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) raced to a 31-7 halftime lead on No. 22-ranked Missouri (6-4, 3-4), scoring the first 31 points in the game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

“Great start to the game, a lot of energy, our crowd helped us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his on-field ABC-TV post-game interview, referencing UGA out-gaining Missouri 158 yards to 28 yards through the first 15 minutes of play.

“I loved the way we started the game with momentum, an interception.”

UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson picked off Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons on the first offensive play of the game and returned the pick 30 yards to the Tigers’ 7 to set up the first score of the game, a 4-yard Nate Frazier touchdown.

Frazier led all rushers with 14 carries for 72 yards and scored three touchdowns.

“I think all the backs did a great job,” Smart said. “Dwight (Phillips) has pushed through some pain, we’re trying to get Chauncey (Bowens) back, guys are getting better in the backfield, but Nate has done a great job.”

Phillips had seven carries for 66 yards and Bowens made his return after missing four games with a foot injury, carrying once for a 5-yard touchdown.

Gunner Stockton enjoyed a proficient afternoon, completing 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and also carried for an 8-yard touchdown as Georgia led 14-0 just 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Craig Dandridge Jr. led all receivers with six catches for 85 yards, while transfer Isiah Canion caught his first pass since being sidelined by a leg injury the third game of the season at Arkansas, finishing with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Smart elected to pull Stockton after the first offensive play of the fourth quarter, getting back-up Ryan Puglisi (2 of 2, 34 yards passing) valuable game reps.

Georgia made wholesale changes after taking a 48-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and Missouri took advantage with a touchdown drive to close the scoring with Simmons still at quarterback.

Simmons, a projected first-round NFL pick, finished 17-of-25 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Georgia, which plays at No. 17 South Carolina (6-3, 4-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, out-gained Missouri 468 yards to 268.

“A lot of good,” Smart said. “We have to keep getting better, we need to ascend.”