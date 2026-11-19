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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 hour ago
Kirby Smart doubles down on viral punter comments: ‘People are pretty …
ATHENS — Despite holding a 31-7 halftime lead over Missouri, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was not happy.
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4 hours ago
ESPN shares which player will be Georgia’s postseason X-factor
ATHENS — Georgia has looked like a dominant team in every game since its loss to Auburn.
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7 hours ago
SEC TV times, channels: Lane Kiffin looks to spoil Vols season on Rocky Top
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9 hours ago
Past coaching ties add real spice to Georgia-South Carolina showdown
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19 hours ago
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Drew Bobo before South …
ATHENS — Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo against Missouri.
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