Will Muschamp is trying to replicate what he did for Georgia at Texas.

In his first year on the Georgia coaching staff during the 2021 season, the Bulldogs won a national championship. Muschamp’s title was special teams coordinator, but he helped greatly with the defense, one that was among the best in recent memory.

Entering this year’s SEC championship game, Texas has been led by a stout defensive group with playmakers at all three levels.

The No. 3 Longhorns are very much a national championship contender and Muschamp is a big reason why

“He has an aura about him that kids love him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Muschamp on a coaches teleconference call. “They want to play harder for him. I can guarantee you that Sark may or may not say it, but he’s an MVP in that building because offensive players, special teams players, staff members, strength coaches just love Will.”

Smart knows Muschamp well. The two were teammates at Georgia in the 90s before Muschamp helped Smart get his foot in the door at Valdosta State as a defensive backs coach.

Muschamp would serve as the co-defensive coordinator in Athens during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before moving into an analyst role in 2024.

When Muschamp served as an on-field coach for Georgia, the Bulldogs were 42-2, winning two national championships.

“He just does a great job of being who he is, having humor, but cares and passionate and players love to play for him,” Smart said. “So he’s done an incredible job there.”

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to coax Muschamp back into a full-time defensive coordinator role in December of 2025. Muschamp had previously been the defensive coordinator for the Longhorns from 2008 through 2010, prior to becoming the head coach at Florida.

That move has proven to be huge for Texas, especially as the offense has struggled at times this year.

“Ultimately, instilling that belief of the style of play in which we want to play the game, which definitely is an aggressive style. We’re an in-your-face defense,” Sarkisian said of Muschamp. “We pride ourselves on stopping the run, affecting the quarterback, denying the ball, playing really good red zone defense.

“So I think all of that goes back to his belief in what he wanted this defense to be and then instilling that in everybody and everybody involved having the belief that this is our style of defense and this is the standard in which we want to play it.”

Georgia has had its way with Texas since the Longhorns joined the SEC. Georgia is 3-0 against the Longhorns, winning in Austin, Atlanta and Athens.

While Sarkisian didn’t outright say it, the hope in bringing in Muschamp was that he would give the Longhorns some of that trademark physicality Georgia always seems to play with.

Muschamp knows the program well. He helped recruit players like KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson to Athens. But there’s a flip side to that knowledge, as the Bulldogs understand Muschamp. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo worked as Muschamp’s offensive coordinator during his last season at South Carolina in 2020.

“I think there is some of that, to your point, and I’m sure it’s going on in both buildings, but at the same time, on our end, we want to make sure that we’re giving our players enough freedom to go cut it loose and go play,” Sarkisian said.

The last time Smart coached against a Will Muschamp team was in 2019.

Georgia turned it over three times and scored just 17 points in a double overtime loss to South Carolina. It remains one of the more confounding losses of Smart’s tenure in Athens.

There are plenty of great players on both sides of the ball. Texas is led by defensive end Colin Simmons and linebackers Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer.

“They’re big. They’re aggressive,” Smart said of the Texas defense. “They knock you back. They run to the ball. They got really good units of backs in front guys. And the two backers are, you know, arguably the two best combinations of backers in the country. I mean, they know what they’re doing now. They communicate well, they strike, they play physical.”

It’s all the trademarks of a Will Muschamp-coached team.

Georgia knows that better than anyone. And it will be up to Smart, Bobo and the Georgia offense to outwit, outlast and outplay one of the best units in all of college football.

That the Texas defense is led by an old friend makes it all the more challenging.

“Confidence. Alpha. Swagger,” Smart said of what Muschamp brought to Athens. “Same things you see at Texas.”