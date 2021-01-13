WATCH: Kirby Smart, Georgia football welcome early enrollees in new video
Brock Vandagriff, Amarius Mims and 14 other Georgia football signees are now officially Georgia students as they had their first day of school today with Georgia starting its spring semester.
And the Georgia football account tweeted out a video of the new Bulldogs being welcomed to Athens by Kirby Smart and the fellow coaching staff members.
They're here 🐾🐶
𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗗𝗮𝘄𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀‼️#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/kV80nW5GwV
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 14, 2021
The 16 early enrollees are the most Georgia has brought in during a single recruiting class.
A number of them were with the team going through bowl practices, as they had actually arrived a little bit sooner than some of the other 2021 signees.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on them prior to the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
“They were out at practice, did a tremendous job jumping in,” Smart said. “They were able to help us with our numbers being down. We were able to help ourselves. They were able to help us out in terms of practice and depth and give us a good look. It’s always exciting to get those guys out there.”
Smart did joke that he was worried about recognizing all the new faces, as he had not been able to the 2021 signees in-person for a while due to the NCAA prohibiting visits due to the pandemic since March.
Georgia does have four members of the 2021 signing class who will arrive over the summer. Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 3 for this year.
You can see a full list of Georgia’s 2021 early enrollees below.
Georgia football 2021 early enrollees
- OT Amarius Mims, Cochran, Ga., No. 7 overall player (per 247Sports Composite rankings)
- QB Brock Vandagriff, Bogart, Ga., No. 14 overall player
- LB Xavian Sorey, Graceville, Fla., No. 20 overall player
- LB Smael Mondon, Dallas, Ga., No. 27 overall player
- OL Micah Morris, Kingsland, Ga., No. 63 overall player
- CB Nyland Green, Covington, Ga., No. 69 overall player
- S David Daniel, Woodstock, Ga., No. 92 overall player
- TE Brock Bowers, Napa, Calif., No. 102 overall player
- RB Lovasea Carroll, Warrenton, Ga., No. 112 overall player
- DL Jonathan Jefferson, Douglasville, Ga., No. 149 overall player
- DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney, S.C., No. 152 overall player
- LB Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Ga., No. 310 overall player
- WR Adonai Mitchell, Antioch, Tenn., No. 380 overall player
- DL Marlin Dean, Elberton, Ga., No. 495 overall player
- DB Javon Bullard, Milledgeville, Ga., No. 634 overall player
- WR Jackson Meeks, Phenix City, Ala., No. 645 overall player
