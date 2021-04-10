Kirby Smart: Georgia football puts trust in Xavier Truss at left tackle for now

ATHENS — The Georgia offense line has a long way to go, but Kirby Smart likes the direction it’s taking through two scrimmages.

The Bulldogs started Saturday’s scrimmages with Xavier Truss at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard at Warren McClendon at right tackle.

Justin Shaffer is expected to start at right guard but Ratledge has been coming on.

The all-important left tackle position, meanwhile, is currently occupied by third-year player Xavier Truss, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder out of West Warwick, R.I.

“Truss has played there the most and has worked there the most, he’s continuing to work and he’s gotten better,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“With him, so much of it is communication, demeanor, body language, fight, and he’s improved in all of those areas I’m very pleased with where he’s headed and what he’s doing.”

That says a lot, because Smart is not one for empty compliments.

At the same time, Smart made it clear nothing is settled with one week left of spring drills leading up to the annual G-Day Game at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

“The competition is there, we have guys competing,” Smart said. “Jamaree takes reps there (left tackle), and so have Broderick (Jones) and (Amarius) Mims. Those guys will battle.

“Broderick and Mims are both working right and left (tackle),” Smart said. “That (left tackle) is a spot that’s always going to be open.

“Truss is getting most of the reps until we figure out who the best five are.”