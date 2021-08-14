Kirby Smart Scrimmage One: Pass game misses mark with players out, center position unsettled
ATHENS — Georgia football put Scrimmage One behind it, and while there was much left to be desired, Kirby Smart pointed out that’s why you hold them.
Here are some quick takeaways from Smart’s Saturday afternoon Zoom session:
• Transfer Arik Gilbert, brought in to play the X-receiver position, is out indefinitely dealing with personal issues. There have been reports Adonai Mitchell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have been playing well at the X
• A lightning strike within a 6-mile radius forced Smart to halt the scrimmage at Sanford Stadium and move the remainder to the indoor facility
• JT Daniels did not meet third-down efficiency goals, but Smart said that could be attributed to not having a “full deck” with receivers out with injuries
• Receivers Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee), along with tight end John Fitzpatrick, did not take part in the scrimmage
• Center Warren Ericson (hand) is expected to be cleared to return next week, but he will do so with a cast on the hand he snaps with. Smart said he stood behind the offense for every play, taking mental reps.
• Second-year player Sedrick Van Pran and senior veteran Jamaree Salyer took reps at center with the first team. Smart said Austin Blaske is also working there, along with Jared Wilson
• Smart said he was pleased with the tackling at this stage of the preseason, as there had not been live tackling before the scrimmage on Saturday.
