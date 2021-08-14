Kirby Smart Scrimmage One: Pass game misses mark with players out, center position unsettled

Here are some quick takeaways from Smart’s Saturday afternoon Zoom session:

ATHENS — Georgia football put Scrimmage One behind it, and while there was much left to be desired, Kirby Smart pointed out that’s why you hold them.

• Transfer Arik Gilbert, brought in to play the X-receiver position, is out indefinitely dealing with personal issues. There have been reports Adonai Mitchell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have been playing well at the X

• A lightning strike within a 6-mile radius forced Smart to halt the scrimmage at Sanford Stadium and move the remainder to the indoor facility

• JT Daniels did not meet third-down efficiency goals, but Smart said that could be attributed to not having a “full deck” with receivers out with injuries

• Receivers Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee), along with tight end John Fitzpatrick, did not take part in the scrimmage

• Center Warren Ericson (hand) is expected to be cleared to return next week, but he will do so with a cast on the hand he snaps with. Smart said he stood behind the offense for every play, taking mental reps.

• Second-year player Sedrick Van Pran and senior veteran Jamaree Salyer took reps at center with the first team. Smart said Austin Blaske is also working there, along with Jared Wilson